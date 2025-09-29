After India’s Asia Cup 2025 final win over Pakistan, skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave a witty reply to a Pakistani reporter’s controversial query. He later slammed PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi for taking the trophy, leaving India to celebrate without it.

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has his own way of giving sharp and humorous responses. He did just that when a Pakistani reporter asked a controversial question about his behaviour and bringing politics into cricket, following India’s thrilling victory in the Asia Cup 2025 Final over arch-rivals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

India successfully defended their Asia Cup triumph, crowning their record-extending ninth title with a thrilling five–wicket win over Pakistan. Chasing a 147-run target, Tilak Varma (69*), Shivam Dube (33), and Sanju Samson (24) made vital contributions to guide the Men in Blue to a thrilling final-over victory, with Rinku Singh sealing the chase by hitting the winning runs, ensuring India successfully chased down the target in 19.4 overs.

The batters complemented the efforts of the bowlers, including Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel, who bundled out Pakistan for 146 despite an 84-run opening partnership between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46).

Pakistan Politics in the Press Conference

Team India and Pakistan’s Asia Cup clashes were marred by controversies and off-field drama, which reached the press conference as well. At the press conference after India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph, Suryakumar Yadav was asked by a Pakistani reporter about his on-field behaviour, especially his refusal to shake hands with Pakistan players and avoiding a photo session with the trophy, and his dragging politics into cricket.

However, India's T20I skipper was left curious about the question by a Pakistani reporter and asked with a smile whether he really needed to answer, joking that the reporter had asked four questions at once.

“Do I have to answer or not? You’re getting angry. I couldn’t even understand your question — you asked four questions at the same time.” Suryakumar said.

India and Pakistan have locked horns three times in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, with Men in Blue winning on all three occasions, including the Super 4 clash, the group stage encounter, and the high-stakes final to assert their dominance.

Suryakumar Slams Mohsin Naqvi for Trophy ‘Runaway’

Team India players were forced to celebrate their Asia Cup 2025 triumph as PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi ran away with the trophy and medals after the Men in Blue refused to accept them from him due to off-field tensions and administrative disputes.

When asked about not getting the trophy despite winning all seven matches of the Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar was quite dismayed by the turn of events, as the champions were denied the opportunity to get hold of the trophy.

“I think this is one thing that I have never seen since I started playing and following cricket, that a champion team is denied a trophy. I mean that, too, a hard-earned one. It’s not like it happened easily. It was a hard-earned tournament win," India T20I skipper said.

“We were here since September 4. We played a game today. Two back-to-back good games in two days. I feel we deserved it. And I can’t say anything more. I think I have summed it up really well," he added.

Team India’s unbeaten Asia Cup 2025 campaign culminated in defending their crown, which they won in the 50-over format in 2023, by showcasing consistency, resilience, and dominance throughout the tournament, solidifying their stature as the most successful team in Asia Cup history.