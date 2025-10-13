Bangladesh’s Shorna Akter starred against South Africa in Women’s World Cup 2025, scoring an unbeaten 51, the fastest Bangladeshi fifty in ODIs. Her explosive knock helped Bangladesh post 232/6, anchoring the innings after a middle-order collapse.

Bangladesh middle-order batter Shorna Akter displayed her explosive performance in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against South Africa at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, October 13.

After being opted to bat first by the skipper, Nigara Sultana, Bangladesh posted a total of 232/6 in 50 overs, thanks to half-centuries by Shorna Akter (51*) and Sharmin Akter (50), and vital contributions from Sultana (32) and Ritu Moni (19*). Bangladesh gave a really tough time to South Africa’s bowling attack as the batters built steady partnerships, rotated the strike well, and capitalized on scoring opportunities to post a competitive total on the board.

For the Proteas, Nonkululeko Mlaba led the bowling attack with a spell of 2/42 at an economy rate of 4.20 in 10 overs, while Nadine de Klerk (1/39) and (1/41) chipped in with key wickets, helping South Africa keep the run rate in check.

Shorna Akter Steals the Spotlight with her Explosiveness

Shorna Akter lit up the Visakhapatnam stadium with her explosive batting as South Africa bowlers struggled to contain her, conceding boundaries and struggling to break her rhythm throughout her innings. Shorna walked in to bat when Bangladesh were at 150/3 after skipper Nigara Sultana’s dismissal.

The middle-order batter anchored the Bangladesh innings with her aggressive batting as she punished loose deliveries by South Africa bowlers. Shorna was a lone warrior in the middle as the pressure fell on her after Sharmin Akter’s dismissal at 164/5. Sobhana Mostary (9) and Rabeya Khan (0) did not contribute much but gave Shorna solid support at the other end of the crease as she was leading the charge.

After Bangladesh were reduced to 195/6, Shorna was joined by Ritu Moni in the middle to carry on the team’s innings. Ritu managed to take the pressure off Shorna by making a crucial contribution. However, Shorna Akter was still leading the charge as she smashed two fours and a six off Tumi Sekhukhune in the 46th over. In the final over, she completed her 34-ball fifty, becoming the fastest Bangladeshi to a half-century in Women’s ODIs.

Shorna Akter’s unbeaten 37-run partnership with Ritu Moni for the seventh wicket proved in helping Bangladesh reach a competitive total of 232/6, giving the team a fighting chance against a strong South African side.

Shorna Akter Showered with Praise for Power-Hitting

Shorna Akter’s explosive performance in Vizag became a talking point in the ongoing Women’s World Cup match against South Africa as Bangladesh were struggling to stabilize their innings after losing quick wickets in the middle overs. Shorna’s knock was instrumental in keeping Bangladesh in the game as the side scored 82 runs in the 10 overs of the innings.

Shorna Akter’s sheer display of power-hitting did not go unnoticed, as the fans and cricket enthusiasts were quite impressed with the way she led Bangladesh’s batting, alongside Ritu Moni, who provided crucial support at the other end, allowing Shorna to play freely and accelerate the scoring to help Bangladesh post a competitive total on the board.

In her ODI career, Shorna Akter has aggregated 216 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 16.61 in 22 matches.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are aiming for their second win of the Women’s World Cup 2025 after having defeated Pakistan and losing to New Zealand and England. Bangladesh, alongside India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa, are aiming for the maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title.