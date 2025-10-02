Bangladesh bowler Marufa Akter was Player of the Match in the Women’s World Cup 2025 clash vs Pakistan, impressing fans with her bowling and confident English in the post-match interview, earning widespread praise for her poise and self-belief.

Bangladesh bowler Marufa Akter was one of the key players behind the team’s dominant victory over Pakistan in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, October 2. Bangladesh kicked off their quest for the maiden World Cup title with a seven-wicket win over Pakistan.

With a 130-run target set by Pakistan, Bangladesh chased it down in 31.1 overs, with Rubya Haider leading the run chase with an unbeaten match-winning knock of 54 off 77 balls, her fifty in her ODI debut. Skipper Nigar Sultana (23) and Sobhana Mostary (24*) significantly contributed to Bangladesh’s batting, helping the team reach the target comfortably.

Earlier, Shorna Akter-led bowling attack bundled out Pakistan for 129 in 38.3 overs. Shorna registered the figures of 3/5 at an economy rate of 1.40, while Marufa Akter (2/31) and Nahida Akter (2/19) picked two wickets each, dismantling Pakistan’s batting order and restricting them to a below-par total.

Marufa Wears Confidence in Speaking English

Marufa Akter was adjudged Player of the Match award for his bowling brilliance, especially providing early breakthroughs for Bangladesh by dismissing Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin for ducks. However, what caught the attention was the confident way she spoke in English during her post-match interview,

After receiving the award, Marufa called on a manager for a translation. When former Zimbabwean cricketer turned commentator, Pommie Mbangwa, asked her a question in English, the Bangladesh bowler decided to reply in English with confidence instead of having the manager translate her words. The manager was smiling proudly as Marufa confidently answered in English.

Reflecting on her performance, Marufa Akter stated that she was maintaining the right line and length while getting some swing early in the innings. He declared both her wickets were favourites and hailed her as the ‘best fielder’ in her team.

“I was getting some good swing, I maintained my line and lengths while bowling. Both wickets were my favourite. I am the best fielder in our team.” Akter said at the post-match presentation

Netizens in Awe of Marufa’s English Speaking Confidence

Though Marufa Akter’s bowling performance, especially early breakthroughs for Bangladesh in the opening over, earned her the Player of the Match award, it was her confident attempt to speak in English that caught the attention of the fans and netizens, who were left in awe of her self-belief.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans applauded her courage and confidence to speak in English rather than relying on a translator. Her words, ‘me vs me, not ‘me vs others’, were widely praised for reflecting her self-focus and humble mindset.

Murafu Akter made her ODI debut against New Zealand in December 2022 and has since played 27matches in the format, picking 22 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 30.40 and an economy rate of 4.38.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will look to gain confidence from the first win of their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign when they take on England at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 7.