Australian captain Alyssa Healy led Australia’s 331-run chase against India in the Women’s World Cup 2025 with a brilliant 142, anchoring the innings after Perry retired hurt. Her third World Cup century earned praise for composure and leadership.

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy shouldered the responsibility of leading the team from the front in their run chase against Team India in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chasing a 331-run target, Alyssa Healy, alongside her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield, provided a solid start to their Australia innings with their 85-run partnership, setting the tone for a confident and controlled chase against the Women in Blue’s bowling attack. Thereafter, Healy was joined by Ellyse Perry to carry on the defending champions' run chase.

The pair was building a solid partnership, putting pressure on India’s bowling attack before Perry retired hurt while batting 32 off 40 balls after experiencing discomfort in her front hamstring, leaving Healy to anchor the Australian innings when the side required 177 off 156 balls to win the match.

Alyssa Healy Delivers Masterclass in Run Chase

Alyssa Healy failed to deliver impactful performances in the matches against New Zealand and Pakistan as he scored 19 and 20, respectively, putting her form under scrutiny ahead of the crucial clash against India in Visakhapatnam.

With a 331-run target, Alyssa Healy took charge of the innings, blending caution with aggression to stabilise the chase and keep Australia firmly on course for victory. After Ellyse Perry retired hurt and Beth Mooney’s dismissal, the Australian captain was joined by Ashleigh Gardner to carry on the defending champions’ run chase. With Gardner’s support, Healy continued to anchor the innings for Australia.

Alyssa Healy took on Indian bowlers to the cleaners with their attacking style of play and neared her first century of the Women’s World Cup 2025. The Australian captain was batting on when she took a single off Sneh Rana’s delivery to complete her century in the 31st over of the defending champion’ run chase. Healy’s teammates in the dressing room and the Vizag crowd stood to applaud her for delivering when she was needed the most by the team.

Scroll to load tweet…

Alyssa Healy registered her third century of her ODI World Cup career, the joint–most by an Australian batter alongside former captain Meg Lanning in the history of the marquee event. Healy holds the record for the most runs in a single edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup, amassing 509 runs, including 2 centuries and fifties, at an average of 56.55 in 9 matches in 2022.

Alyssa Healy Hailed for Leading from the Front

Alyssa Healy’s masterful century while leading Australia’s run chase from the front has earned praise and appreciation from fans and cricket enthusiasts for her composure, fearless strokeplay, and ability to anchor the innings under pressure.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), netizens were quite impressed with the way Alyssa Healy led Australia from the front in their 331-run chase while hailing her century as a ‘masterclass in batting’ and rescuing the team under pressure.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy's stay at the crease eventually came to an end after she was dismissed by Shree Charani at 265/4. She played a brilliant knock of 142 off 107 balls and formed a 97-run partnership with Ashleigh Gardner to put Australia firmly on course for victory.