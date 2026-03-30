CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad praised RR's bowlers after an 8-wicket loss in the IPL 2026 opener. RR bundled CSK for 127, with Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger taking two wickets each, before chasing the target in just 12.1 overs.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad credited Rajasthan Royals' bowling lineup after they laid the foundation for what was eventually an easy eight-wicket win for the Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals in both teams' first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, on Monday. RR's bowling lineup, led by Jofra Archer (2/19 in 4 overs), Nandre Burger (2/26 in 4 overs), Ravindra Jadeja (2/18 in 3 overs), along with contributions from Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi, bundled CSK out for just 127 in 19.4 overs. RR, on the other hand, took only 12.1 overs to chase the target with the help of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 17-ball 52 knock.

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Gaikwad on Challenging Conditions

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gaikwad said the conditions were challenging at the start, particularly against Jofra Archer and the medium pacers, with CSK spinners also getting help. "Felt the conditions at the start were tough, especially against Jofra. It was tough against medium pacers, spinners were getting assistance as well," he said.

Gaikwad acknowledged a nervy start for the young team but emphasised moving on and preparing for the next game in three days. "Maybe we could've batted deeper but you never know a good score these days so had to keep going. You just put it behind and move on. Next game in three days. Lots of youngsters in the group, nervy start but good to get a game behind," he added.

Match Recap

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in the IPL 2026 season opener at Guwahati. RR's bowlers bundled them out for 127 in 19.4 overs. In reply, Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with a 17-ball 52, the second-fastest fifty for RR, and shared a 75-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal (38*). (ANI)