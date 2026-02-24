After a heavy Super 8 loss, Team India coach Gautam Gambhir had a serious discussion with struggling opener Abhishek Sharma. With India’s T20 World Cup semifinal hopes at risk, Sharma’s form puts his place for the crucial Zimbabwe match in doubt.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted having a serious conversation with out-of-form opener Abhishek Sharma upon arrival in Chennai for the Men in Blue’s second T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, February 26.

The India squad landed in Chennai on Monday after a 76-run defeat to South Africa in the first Super 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22. The heavy defeat has jeopardized the Men in Blue’s chances of qualifying for the semifinal as their NRR stands at -3.888, which puts them under immense pressure to win the remaining two matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies to keep their final four hopes alive.

Amid discussion on India’s semifinal chances. Abhishek Sharma’s form has been an intense topic of concern, as the southpaw has yet to deliver an impactful performance in the tournament. With three successive ducks and a 15-run innings in the Super 8 against South Africa, Abhishek struggled to find his rhythm.

Gambhir Takes Coaching Session for Abhishek in the Bus

Upon arrival in Chennai and boarding the team bus, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had a serious discussion with Abhishek Sharma, whose struggling form has become a cause of form in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

In a video that went viral on social media, Gambhir was seen leaning forward and earnestly speaking to Abhishek in the team bus, which was heading to the team hotel in Chennai. The head coach appeared to be offering some advice and guidance amid struggling Abhishek Sharma, whose poor form has affected the top order of the batting line-up.

Gautam Gambhir also invited India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate to join the conversation with the swashbuckling left-handed opener, as the trio discusses strategies to regain his confidence for the remainder of the Super 8 stage.

Heading into the tournament, Abhishek Sharma was one of the key players for Team India’s title quest, given his explosive batting, especially in the powerplay and status as the World No.1 batter coming off a prolific 2025 where he scored heavily at a remarkable strike rate of 193.46. However, things have gone for hayfire for the southpaw as he has struggled to get going in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek Sharma suffered a stomach infection, which made him be admitted to the local hospital in New Delhi, and was under medical observation for two days before being discharged. Due to illness, the left-handed opener was ruled out of the match against Namibia.

Will Abhishek Sharma Feature in the Super 8 Match vs Zimbabwe?

With a Super 8 match against Zimbabwe is crucial for Team India to keep their semifinal hopes alive, the question is whether Abhishek Sharma will feature in a ‘do-or-die’ match for the Men in Blue. Men in Blue are in a tricky situation, given that their semifinal chances are in jeopardy following a defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 in Ahmedabad.

Speaking at the press conference, Ryan ten Doeschate said that the food poisoning that Abhishek Sharma suffered before the tournament had clearly hampered his preparation and progress, affecting his confidence and timing at the crease. However, India’s assistant coach hinted at a possible shake-up in the playing XI, suggesting that experienced batters like Sanju Samson could be considered to strengthen the top order.

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak admitted that Team India is in a position where they cannot afford ‘another off day’ after their top order’s collapse against South Africa, and that the team management will have to think carefully whether to make changes or back the current players to bounce back in their must-win fixtures against Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Abhishek Sharma’s place in the playing XI has come under serious threat, as his ongoing struggles at the top order have sparked speculation that team management might consider a big change after India’s heavy Super 8 loss to South Africa, with reports suggesting he could be one of the underperforming batters reviewed in a potential shake‑up of the batting lineup.