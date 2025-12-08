After India’s 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa, Kohli and Rohit’s stellar form and backing from former players highlight their key role in India’s ODI plans, keeping them central to 2027 World Cup discussions despite age and format retirements.

The two Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, were the star performers in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa. The Men in Blue, led by stand-in captain KL Rahul, clinched the ODI series 2-1 following a nine-wicket win in the third and final ODI at the Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam on Saturday, December 6.

The major talking point from India’s ODI series win over the Proteas was a remarkable performance by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who delighted the fans with their vintage batting, reminding everyone why they are still the backbone of the team’s ODI setup. Kohli, in particular, had an extraordinary outing, as he amassed 302 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 151.00.

Rohit, on the other hand, had a great series against South Africa, aggregating 146 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 48.67 in three matches. Their performances put the selectors on notice, especially proving that age is just a number when class and consistency still shine.

Kohli and Rohit Reignite 2027 World Cup Hopes

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s performances in the ODI series against South Africa reignited the hopes of their participation in the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The Indian batting duo hasn’t made any official commitment about their availability for the marquee event, but their performances send a strong message to the selectors.

In the last four matches, Kohli scored two centuries and as many fifties, and aggregated 376 runs at an average of at an average of 188.00, with two of those innings remaining not out. Rohit has aggregated 340 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 85 in the last five matches. Their performance across both ODI series against Australia and South Africa shows that they continue to be India’s most reliable performers in the 50-over format.

During the squad announcement for the Australia ODI series, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were ‘non-committal’ about their 2027 World Cup participation, which sparked speculation and debate over whether India’s experienced leaders would be available for the marquee event.

After having retired from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have limited themselves to playing ODI cricket, intending to extend their illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, a format in which they remain two of India’s biggest assets even at this stage of their careers.

Should Ro-Ko Be Part of India’s Plans for World Cup?

With the 2027 World Cup still two years away, the BCCI selectors and team management are expected to chart out India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup. However, the question is whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be central to those plans.

Former India cricketer and BCCI selector, Devang Gandhi, stated that team planning should be centered around Kohli and Rohit, warning that India cannot repeat the mistakes of the 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cup campaigns when a stable middle order was never allowed to settle.

“As long as Kohli and Rohit are around, the planning has to revolve around them. The management must stick to a pool of not more than 20 players now. Leading up to the 2019 World Cup, no one was given enough chances to settle down at No. 4,” Devang told Times of India (TOI).

“When the top order imploded in the semifinal, no one was ready. The same happened in the 2023 World Cup, when the team management was forced to play Suryakumar Yadav, who didn’t have a good ODI record,” he added.

In the 2019 World Cup, India’s unsettled No. 4 position became their biggest weakness during the semifinal collapse against New Zealand. KL Rahul was slotted at No.4 after Ambati Rayudu was surprisingly omitted from the squad, before the former was asked to open after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Thereafter, the team moved to Vijay Shankar for the No.4 batting position before Rishabh Pant was brought in the latter stages of the tournament.

Similarly, in the 2023 World Cup, India again struggled with the middle-order stability, especially over-reliance on players like Suryakumar Yadav at No.4, despite not having a good ODI record, exposing the team’s fragility under pressure.

Back Kohli, Rohit, Despite Playing One Format

There were questions raised about whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can sustain their form and consistency after limiting their appearances to only the ODI format following retirement from Tests and T20Is. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes that Rohit and Kohli’s place should not have been questioned, given their experience and performance over the years.

Bangar added that the two senior batters do not need to play an equal number of matches as younger players, as their experience, match awareness, and ability to perform under pressure make them invaluable even with a managed workload.

“I don't think the place of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the team should have been a question. Look at what they have done over so many years.” Sanjay Bangar told Star Sports.

“They have retired from two formats, so it's obvious they might take just a couple of sessions to get back into action, because they have done it so often. They don't need to play as many matches as a younger player. Once they are there, once they are hungry and fit, you want players of that quality," he added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to feature in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy to be in contention for India’s long-term ODI plans in the buildup to the 2027 World Cup.