West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 107 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 after posting a massive 254/5. Shimron Hetmyer starred with a quick fifty, while Gudakesh Motie’s 4/28 helped bowl Zimbabwe out for 147.
West Indies' Record-Breaking Outing
The Mumbaikars witnessed a record-breaking spectacle by the West Indies, who kicked off their Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a dominant 107-run victory over Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, February 23.
After posting a total of 254/5, thanks to fine fifties by Shimron Hetmyer (85 off 34 balls) and Rovman Powell (59 off 35 balls), West Indies bowlers bundled out Zimbabwe for 147 to extend their unbeaten run to five matches in the tournament. Gudakesh Motie led the bowling attack with figures of 4/28 at an economy rate of 7.00 in four overs.
Akeal Hossein (3/28), Matthew Forde (2/27), and Jason Holder (1/25) provided excellent support, sharing six wickets between them to wrap up Zimbabwe's innings in under 19 overs and seal a commanding 107-run triumph for the Caribbean side.
More than a victory by the West Indies, it was their record-breaking feats that grabbed the spotlight, as the Caribbean side rewrote multiple entries in the T20 World Cup history books with a scintillating all-round performance.
Second-Highest T20 World Cup Total
West Indies’ batting line-up unleashed absolute carnage on Zimbabwe's bowling attack as they recorded the second-highest total in the history of the T20 World Cup, scoring a mammoth 254/6 to dominate the Super 8 clash at Wankhede Stadium. The Caribbean side bettered their own previous highest T20 World Cup score of 218/5 against Afghanistan in the 2024 edition of the tournament.
West Indies fell just seven runs short of surpassing the record of 260/7, achieved by Sri Lanka against Kenya in the 2007 T20 World Cup, making their 254/6 innings the second-highest team total in the history of the marquee event.
Joint-Most Sixes by Team in a T20 WC Innings
The spectators at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai witnessed a six-hitting spectacle as West Indies completely dismantled Zimbabwe's bowling attack with sheer power and dominance. The two-time champions smashed 19 sixes, which is the joint-most maximums in the history of the T20 World Cup. Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd led the onslaught as they combined to smash 16 sixes.
West Indies equalled the Netherlands’ record of 19 sixes in a single T20 World Cup innings, first set against Ireland in the 2014 edition of the tournament, cementing their place among the tournament’s most destructive batting performances. They were one six away from becoming the first team to record 20 maximums in a T20 World Cup innings.
Shimron Hetmyer’s Record-Breaking Outing
Shimron Hetmyer dominated the headlines with his record-breaking performance against Zimbabwe at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Firstly, Hetmyer recorded the fastest fifty by a West Indies batter in the history of the T20 World Cup, achieving the milestone in just 19 balls. He surpassed his own record of a 22-ball fifty, which he achieved against Scotland in the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.
Hetmyer’s seven sixes took him to a tally of 17 sixes, equalling Nicholas Pooran’s record of most sixes in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Additionally, the southpaw became the first player in the history of the T20 World Cup to finish an innings with a strike rate of 250.00 while scoring more than 80 runs. Shimron Hetmyer has etched his name into the history books of cricket records, achieving multiple milestones in a single outing.
Second-Most Middle-Over RUns in a T20 WC Innings
The West Indies further underlined their batting dominance by piling up almost record-breaking runs in the middle overs in a T20 World Cup innings. The Caribbean side smashed 139 runs for two overs in the middle overs (7-15), most dominated by a 122-run partnership by Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell for the third wicket, which completely shifted momentum in the West Indies’ favour.
West Indies missed out on shattering Sri Lanka’s all-time middle-overs record of 141, set against Kenya in the 2007 edition of the tournament, by just three runs. However, their explosive surge ensured they registered the second-most runs ever scored in that phase in T20 World Cup history.
Highest Total vs Zimbabwe in T20Is
West Indies’ batting line-up bulldozed Zimbabwe with sheer power and dominance as the Caribbean side recorded the highest total by any team against Zimbabwe in the history of T20I. West Indies’ total of 254/6 surpassed the previous record held by India, which scored 234/2 against Zimbabwe, setting a new benchmark for the highest T20I total posted against the Chevrons.
Additionally, the West Indies became only the third team after India and Zimbabwe to record 250-plus totals on three occasions in T20I cricket, further cementing their reputation as one of the most explosive batting units in the format at the international level.
Most Victories by Margin of 100 runs or More in the T20 World Cup
West Indies topped the list for most wins by a margin of 100 runs or more in T20 World Cup history with their commanding victory over Zimbabwe. The comprehensive 107-run triumph over ‘The Chevrons’ marked their third such win, surpassing Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and South Africa, who have two victories each by margins exceeding 100 runs in the tournament’s history.
The Caribbean side recorded their two victories by a margin of 100 runs or more in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup - 134 runs against Uganda (the second-largest victory in the tournament) and 104 runs against Afghanistan, further underlining their ability to dominate opponents emphatically.
