The Mumbaikars witnessed a record-breaking spectacle by the West Indies, who kicked off their Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a dominant 107-run victory over Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, February 23.

After posting a total of 254/5, thanks to fine fifties by Shimron Hetmyer (85 off 34 balls) and Rovman Powell (59 off 35 balls), West Indies bowlers bundled out Zimbabwe for 147 to extend their unbeaten run to five matches in the tournament. Gudakesh Motie led the bowling attack with figures of 4/28 at an economy rate of 7.00 in four overs.

Akeal Hossein (3/28), Matthew Forde (2/27), and Jason Holder (1/25) provided excellent support, sharing six wickets between them to wrap up Zimbabwe's innings in under 19 overs and seal a commanding 107-run triumph for the Caribbean side.

More than a victory by the West Indies, it was their record-breaking feats that grabbed the spotlight, as the Caribbean side rewrote multiple entries in the T20 World Cup history books with a scintillating all-round performance.