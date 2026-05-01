KKR batter Rinku Singh is facing a social media storm for his controversial strike-rotation decisions in the final over of the IPL 2026 match against RCB. Fans have slammed the finisher for denying a single to a well-set Angkrish Raghuvanshi and being involved in a run-out, seemingly in pursuit of a personal milestone.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has found himself at the center of a social media storm after a series of controversial strike-rotation decisions in the final over of the IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on Wednesday, May 13.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After being put to bat first by RCB captain Rajat Patidar following a long delay for the start of the match due to rain, KKR posted a respectable total of 192/4 in 20 overs. Young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi led the charge with an innings of 71 off 46 balls, including 7 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 154.35.

Raghuvanshi also formed a crucial 76-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rinku Singh, who played an unbeaten knock of 49 off 29 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 168.97. Cameron Green also contributed to the KKR’s innings with 32 runs off 24 balls while stitching a vital 68-run stand for the third wicket with Raghuvanshi.

Also Read: IPL: PBKS focused on returning to winning ways against Mumbai Indians

Rinku’s Strike-Rotation in Final Over Under Spotlight

As Rinku Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi formed a blistering partnership at a strike rate of 165.21, the momentum seemed firmly in KKR's favor until a sequence of events in the final over, bowled by the veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left the cricketing world scratching its head.

Rinku’s strike-rotation with Angkrish has come under heavy fire, as he was seemingly prioritizing completing his third fifty of the season over the team’s pursuit of a few extra runs in the final over. On the third ball of the final over, Rinku Singh managed to flick the ball of Bhuvneshwar towards deep mid-wicket, but surprisingly, he denied a single to in-form Raghuvanshi.

On the fourth ball, the left-handed middle-order batter managed to take a single after mistiming a slower delivery. As Rinku was looking to take a single to complete his fifty on the final ball, Angkrish Raghuvanshi found himself sacrificed in a run-out on the final ball of the innings as Rinku desperately tried to get back on strike to reach his milestone.

Scroll to load tweet…

Eventually, Rinku Singh was stranded on 49*, missing out on his third fifty of the season by just one run, while KKR finished their innings at 192/4. For the fourth consecutive match, Rinku has remained unbeaten, as previously he registered the scores 53*, 83*, and 22* against the Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With four successive unbeaten outings, Rinku Singh has cemented his reputation as one of KKR’s most dependable finishers this season.

Fans Slam Rinku Singh’s Final-Over Decisions

Rinku Singh’s decision to deny a crucial single to Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the final over has sparked criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning his game awareness.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed Rinku Singh’s decision to deny a single to the well-set Angkrish Raghuvanshi, calling it confusing, unnecessary, and counterproductive, with many pointing out that it defied basic strike-rotation logic, especially in the final over.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

In the IPL 2026, Rinku Singh has aggregated 286 runs, including two fifties, at an impressive average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 148.95 in 11 matches.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in seventh place with 4 wins in 10 matches and have earned 9 points, including one point from a washed-out fixture, as they fight to keep their playoff hopes alive in a highly competitive mid-table scramble.

Also Read: 5 Uncapped IPL 2026 Players Who Deserve India Call-Up After Breakout Performances