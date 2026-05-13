Former wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has made history by being appointed as the fielding coach for England's men's Test side for the upcoming series against New Zealand. She joins on a short-term basis as cover for the regular coach.

Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has been appointed as the fielding coach for England's men's Test side for the upcoming home series against New Zealand, marking a historic first for the national setup. Taylor, widely regarded as one of the finest wicketkeepers in world cricket during her playing career, will join the squad on a short-term basis as cover for regular fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, who is currently involved with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

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Strong Endorsement from England Management

England men's managing director Rob Key confirmed the appointment following the announcement of England's squad for the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's next month, according to ESPNcricinfo. Taylor has been working closely with the England Lions setup during the winter alongside Andrew Flintoff and performance director Ed Barney, earning strong praise from the England management group for her technical expertise and coaching approach.

"I just think she's one of the best in the business at what she does," Key told ECB while speaking about Taylor's appointment. "She's been outstanding, and she's worked a lot with Andrew Flintoff and Ed Barney. They can't speak highly enough of her," he added.

A Pioneering Career

Taylor's appointment is believed to be the first instance of a female coach working with England's senior men's international team, adding another landmark achievement to a career already filled with pioneering moments.

The 36-year-old represented England in 226 international matches across formats during a distinguished 13-year career and played a crucial role in England's 2017 Women's World Cup triumph. Renowned for her glovework and sharp cricketing instincts, Taylor was considered among the best wicketkeepers in the game. Since retiring from international cricket, she has built an impressive coaching resume with roles in county and franchise cricket, including stints with Sussex County Cricket Club and Manchester Originals.

Addressing England's Fielding Concerns

Her arrival also comes at a significant time for England's Test side after fielding errors proved costly during their recent Ashes defeat in Australia. England dropped 11 catches during the 4-1 series loss, with criticism mounting over the team travelling without a specialist fielding coach.

Hopkinson was subsequently reappointed in the role after the Ashes, alongside the return of bowling coach Troy Cooley to the England setup.

Key said scheduling conflicts due to franchise commitments had created the opportunity for Taylor to step in for the New Zealand series. "As is the nature of the cricket world at the moment, Carl has commitments with the Mumbai Indians," Key said. "We'll still use him at some point, just not for this series." (ANI)