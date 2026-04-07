Former Australia captain David Warner was arrested for mid-range drink driving in Sydney while on a break from PSL duties with Karachi Kings. He is expected to rejoin the squad as his court date is after the tournament. The incident follows past controversies, including the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Former Australia captain and flamboyant batter David Warner has reportedly been arrested after he was caught drink driving in Sydney. Warner is currently captaining Karachi Kings in the ongoing PSL season and has returned home for a short break before rejoining the squad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After captaining Karachi Kings in the first three matches against Quetta Gladiators, the defending champions Lahore Qalandars, and Rawalpindiz, David Warner, alongside Adam Zampa, was given a short break from the squad for personal reasons before rejoining the team for the upcoming PSL fixture against Peshawar Zalmi, which will take place on April 9 in Karachi.

Under the captaincy of Warner, Karachi won three successive matches and are currently second on the points table with six points and have a net run rate (NRR) of +0.486, boosting Karachi Kings’ campaign and keeping them firmly in contention for the playoffs in PSL 2026.

Also Read: IPL: Abhishek Sharma joins David Warner in elite SRH 100-sixes club

Warner’s Break Sparks Controversy After Arrest

David Warner’s short break before rejoining the Karachi Kings squad has come under the spotlight following his alleged drink-driving arrest in Sydney. The incident took place on the Malabar Road in Maroubra, Sydney, at 5:30 PM on Sunday.

According to the report by the Australian media, 9News, Warner’s van was seen stopping short of the testing site, and officers approached him. When the officers conducted a roadside breath test, the veteran Australian batter allegedly returned positive, which resulted in him getting arrested.

The former Australian batter was reportedly taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.104, twice the legal alcohol limit in New South Wales (NSW). Thus, David Warner was charged with mid‑range drink driving and is due to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on May 7.

Scroll to load tweet…

This was not the first time that David Warner landed in legal trouble. Back in 2018, the veteran Australian batter was a central figure in the infamous 2018 Australian ball‑tampering scandal, where he received a one‑year ban from international and domestic cricket for his role in the incident alongside teammates, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

The incident was a turning point, costing Warner his leadership roles and reputation, before he later rebuilt his career.

Can Warner Rejoin Karachi Kings Squad?

Though David Warner has been charged with mid‑range drink driving, the Australian batter is allowed to fly to Pakistan and join the Karachi Kings squad ahead of their remaining PSL fixtures, as no restrictive bail was imposed, allowing him to continue his captaincy and lead the team in upcoming PSL matches.

Warner’s court appearance is set on May 7, four days after the conclusion of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League, meaning the outcome of his court case will not immediately affect his participation in PSL 2026.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not issued any official statement with regards to David Warner’s incident and disciplinary action, as the League codes typically treat off-field legal matters in a player's home country as private unless they bring the game into disrepute, so Warner is currently free to continue captaining Karachi Kings while legal process in Australia proceeds.

In the PSL 2026, David Warner has had a moderate outing with 93 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 31.00 and a strike rate of 138.80 in three matches.

Also Read: PSL 2026: Steve Smith Fumes after Sahibzada Farhan Declines Single in Multan Sultans' Victory (WATCH)