After a strong IPL debut, Priyansh Arya hopes for Punjab Kings retention. He scored 475 runs in 17 matches, including a century and two fifties, becoming PBKS’s third-highest run-getter. He is currently playing DPL for Outer Delhi Warriors.

Outer Delhi Warriors batter Priyansh Arya expressed his desire to stay in Punjab Kings (PBKS) for next year's Indian Premier League (IPL). In 17 matches during his IPL debut, he scored 475 runs at an average of 27.94 with a strike rate of 179.24. He scored a century and two fifties and had the best score of 103. He was the third-highest run-getter for PBKS, and his partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, another uncapped Indian, broke several records and garnered acclaim.

While speaking to ANI, Arya said, “I want Punjab to retain me. I don't know when the list of retention will come, but I want to stay with Punjab.”

Priyansh's DPL performance earned 3.8 crore signing by PBKS

Arya, who came into the limelight in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) last year, was picked up by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 3.8 crore in the mega auctions last year. Entering at Rs 30 lakh, he attracted bids from Delhi Capitals and RCB before being picked by PBKS.

In the DPL season one, he smashed six sixes in an over during a match and scored 306 runs in 10 matches with two centuries and four fifties, striking at almost 199.

Arya on DPL matches

Arya, speaking on the remaining DPL matches, said Delhi Warriors will try to win all three of their matches to end the season on a high note. Outer Delhi Warriors are placed at the bottom of the points table; they have won only one match out of their seven fixture.

"We will try our best to win all three remaining matches and end on a high note. If we perform well, we will win the game," he added.

Arya, in the ongoing DPL, has slammed 191 runs in six matches at an average of 31.83 and a strike rate of 151.59.

