Former India pacer Zaheer Khan is reportedly set to part ways with Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. As per the report by Times of India (TOI), the source close to LSG stated that the franchise and Zaheer Khan are likely to part ways, and a new mentor will have added responsibility to oversee other RPSG-owned franchises.

Zaheer Khan was roped in by LSG as a mentor ahead of IPL 2024 after Gautam Gambhir stepped down from the role after the 2023 season of the tournament. Zaheer’s role as a mentor did not change the fortunes of the team, as they failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for two consecutive seasons, including 2025.

As Zaheer Khan and LSG have not officially confirmed the development, let’s take a look at who could be potential candidates to replace the former India pacer as a mentor.