IPL 2026: 5 Potential Candidates Who Can Replace Zaheer Khan as Mentor at LSG
Zaheer Khan is set to leave his role as mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants. The franchise is now exploring potential replacements who can provide strategic guidance and also take additional responsibility for overseeing the franchise's sister teams.
Zaheer Khan set to leave LSG as mentor
Former India pacer Zaheer Khan is reportedly set to part ways with Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. As per the report by Times of India (TOI), the source close to LSG stated that the franchise and Zaheer Khan are likely to part ways, and a new mentor will have added responsibility to oversee other RPSG-owned franchises.
Zaheer Khan was roped in by LSG as a mentor ahead of IPL 2024 after Gautam Gambhir stepped down from the role after the 2023 season of the tournament. Zaheer’s role as a mentor did not change the fortunes of the team, as they failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for two consecutive seasons, including 2025.
As Zaheer Khan and LSG have not officially confirmed the development, let’s take a look at who could be potential candidates to replace the former India pacer as a mentor.
1. VVS Laxman
Former India batter VVS Laxman has coaching experience under his belt, having coached the U19 India team and served as interim head coach of the senior team. Laxman is currently serving as the head coach of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He was also the mentor for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His calm demeanour has been instrumental in nurturing young talent.
Laxman can be an ideal replacement for Zaheer Khan at Lucknow Super Giants, given his coaching experience and proven track record of developing players who excel at the highest level, along with his ability to build cohesive, result-driven teams. Laxman can ideal mentor to young, talented players in the Lucknow Super Giants squad. If VVS Laxman is considered a contender for mentor and accepts the role at LSG, he will have to step down as NCA head coach.
2. Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble has not only been a legend of the game but also an accomplished coach and mentor, having guided Team India and served as head coach at Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Kumble’s time as coach was marked by discipline as marked by his emphasis on discipline, meticulous preparation, and fostering a strong team culture.
Lucknow Super Giants can have Anil Kumble on the board as a mentor ahead of the IPL 2026, as it might help the team as well as the franchise to develop a winning strategy, nurture talented players, and maintain a high-performance culture throughout the tournament.
3. Gary Kirsten
Another contender who can potentially replace Zaheer Khan at the Lucknow Super Giants as a mentor is former South Africa captain and India head coach, Gary Kirsten. Kirsten has not only been a prolific batter for South Africa, but also, but also a highly successful coach, having led Team India to the 2011 World Cup triumph, and served as a head coach for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.
Kirsten was the white-ball coach for Pakistan for six months until his resignation in October 2024. Given his coaching experience under his belt, combined with his calm demeanour and ability to manage diverse squads, Gary Kirsten could provide strategic guidance and mentorship to experienced and young players in the LSG squad.
4. Chandrakant Pandit
Chandrakant Pandit has an impressive track record in Indian domestic cricket, having led Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh to Ranji Trophy victories. Pandit was the head coach when the Kolkata Knight Riders clinched their third title in IPL 2024. Recently, Pandit stepped down from coaching duties at KKR, and he wanted to ‘explore opportunities’.
As Chandrakant Pandit’s future is uncertain, his proven ability to nurture young talent, build disciplined teams, and implement winning strategies can make him a strong contender to take up a mentorship role at Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL season.
5. Bharat Arun
Bharat Arun has recently been appointed as the bowling coach of Lucknow Super Giants, replacing Zaheer Khan, who served as bowling coach along with mentorship duties. However, Arun’s role can be expanded to mentorship, given his coaching experience under his belt, having been the bowling coach for Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders.
As per the report by TOI, Arun is expected to be given additional responsibilities to scout and train young pacers for LSG’s sister franchises, including Durban Super Giants and Manchester Originals. Given his vast coaching experience, Bharat Arun seemed to be in a position to take on the mentor role, guiding both seasoned campaigners and emerging talent across the franchise’s teams.