Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has opened up about his exclusion from the ODI squad against the West Indies, acknowledging the tough competition in international cricket. Despite the setback, Pant remains focused on maintaining discipline and is determined to make a strong comeback when the opportunity arises.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has broken his silence on losing a spot in India’s ODI squad, admitting that while missing out is tough, competition for places remains a reality of top-level international cricket.

Pant was omitted from the India ODI squad for the ongoing series against the West Indies, which will conclude on Saturday, October 3, and the Men in Blue already have an unassailable lead of 2-0. Pant was included in the squad for the ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand, but was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the squad for England ODIs.

However, the BCCI selectors handed him the responsibility to lead the Rest of India squad for the ongoing Irani Cup against reigning Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir, where he was dismissed for 10 runs in the first innings.

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‘You Feel Bad’

As India looks to seal the series against the West Indies, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant opened up on missing out on a place in the ODI squad, admitting that such setbacks can naturally leave an athlete disappointed.

“Definitely, you feel bad when something like this happens. But an athlete's mindset allows you to feel that when there's a setback, there is always a comeback,” the 27-year-old said on the Business of Sport Podcast

“These are things that, as an athlete, you have to deal with in your day-to-day life. People say this happened to me, that happened to me, but for an athlete, this is part and parcel of the game,” he added.

Rishabh Pant’s last appearance in ODIs was in August 2024 during the tour of Sri Lanka, marking another chapter in his stop-start journey in the 50-over format. Following his horrific accident in 2022, which forced him to miss out on the 2023 ODI World Cup, KL Rahul has firmly cemented his place as India's premier wicketkeeper-batter in the 50-over format.

With Ishan Kishan returning to India’s ODI setup, selectors' focus has increasingly turned toward multi-format squad balance, leaving Pant outside the current plans despite his experience and record in the format.

‘An Athlete’s Mindset Is All About Discipline’

Further speaking on his omission from the India ODI squad, Pant emphasised the importance of staying disciplined and trusting the work being put in, while noting that outside opinions can often come before results.

“But at the same time, you know how hard you're working, and you're clear in your path to maintain at this level. To make it happen every day, there is a voice in your head that is very constant in a very disciplined manner,” Pant said.

“The only thing is it's easier to pass opinions all the time, but at the same time, people have to wait for things to happen," he added.

Following India’s ODI squad announcement for the series against the West Indies, reports emerged that selectors had gone by feedback from key members of the team management, who felt Pant had not done justice to his phenomenal talent in white-ball cricket.

His performance in the last Vijay Hazare Trophy season, where he scored 212 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 42.40, might have also played a role in the selectors’ decision to leave him out of the squad.

Determined to Make ODI Comeback

Despite being left out of the India ODI squad, Rishabh Pant believes he must prove himself when opportunities arise, acknowledging that limited chances are part of changing international cricket. He remains focused on making the most of them.

"There is no doubt that I have to make it happen, because for me, I feel like I haven't had the best opportunities to give my best, but at the same time, international cricket is changing,” Pant said.

“Sometimes you have to wait for the chance and make things happen," he added.

Rishabh Pant is expected to return to international cricket in the two-match Test series against New Zealand in November. However, Pant’s return to ODI squad for the five-match series against Black Caps will depend on his performances and the selectors’ plans for the 50-over format.

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