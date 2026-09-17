The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, picked up the squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies, starting on September 23. The selectors met in New Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the roster for the home series against the Caribbean side.

The BCCI selection committee also announced the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup against Jammu and Kashmir, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions, and the five-day tournament will take place on October 1. The T20I squad will be led by Shreyas Iyer, while Shubman Gill will continue to captain the ODI side.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retained their place in the ODI squad, while Dhruv Jurel was added as a second-choice wicketkeeper-batter since Ishan Kishan will be at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, and Jammu and Kashmir pacer Aquib Nabi earned his maiden ODI call-up. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal also returned to the 50-over squad.