President Droupadi Murmu congratulated India's recurve archers and boxer Lovlina Borgohain for historic Asian Games medals. The women's recurve team won a first-ever gold, while the mixed recurve team secured a silver medal in the event.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday congratulated India's recurve archers and boxer Lovlina Borgohain for their historic Asian Games medals.

Archery Teams Secure Historic Medals

To start off the day, India produced a stunning upset in women's recurve archery as Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma defeated South Korea 5-3 in the gold medal match on Friday to claim the country's first-ever medal in the discipline at the continental showpiece.

In mixed archery, Kumkum and Dhiraj Bommadevara settled for silver in the mixed recurve archery team event after losing 3-5 to China's Zhu Jingyi and Li Mengqi in the gold-medal match.

Lovlina Borgohain's Birthday Gold

Lovlina also celebrated her 29th birthday in style as she defeated China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the women's 75kg final to win the gold.

President's Congratulatory Posts

Posting on X for the Indian women's recurve trio, President Murmu called it "a gold to remember".

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Anil Mohod and Kirti on winning the first-ever Gold Medal in the Recurve Women’s Team event in Archery at the Asian Games 2026. Three archers, one united effort, and a Gold to remember! May your dedication and commitment continue to inspire young archers," posted Murmu on X.

I extend my heartiest congratulations to Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Anil Mohod and Kirti on winning the first-ever Gold Medal in the Recurve Women’s Team event in Archery at the Asian Games 2026. Three archers, one united effort, and a Gold to remember! May your dedication and… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2026

Congratulating Dhiraj and Kumkum, President Murmu called their first-ever mixed recurve archery silver as a "proud moment for Indian archery".

"Warmest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod on winning the Silver Medal in the Recurve Mixed Team event in Archery at the Asian Games 2026. It is a historic achievement, as your outstanding performance brings India its first-ever Silver Medal in this event. A proud moment for Indian archery! My best wishes to you for many more achievements," posted Murmu on X.

Warmest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod on winning the Silver Medal in the Recurve Mixed Team event in Archery at the Asian Games 2026. It is a historic achievement, as your outstanding performance brings India its first-ever Silver Medal in this… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2026

Congratulating Lovlina, Murmu lauded her "strength, precision and determination".

"Heartiest congratulations to you, Lovlina Borgohain, on your historic Gold Medal victory in the Women’s 75kg Boxing event at the Asian Games 2026! Your strength, precision and determination in the ring have brought immense pride to Bharat. Winning this Gold Medal on your birthday makes the occasion even more special. My best wishes to you for your continued success," posted Murmu on X.

Heartiest congratulations to you, Lovlina Borgohain, on your historic Gold Medal victory in the Women’s 75kg Boxing event at the Asian Games 2026! Your strength, precision and determination in the ring have brought immense pride to Bharat. Winning this Gold Medal on your… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2026

Sepaktakraw Men's Quadrant Wins Bronze

Notably, India's sepaktakraw got a reason to rejoice at the back end of the Asian Games 2026 campaign as the men's quadrant secured a bronze medal after a defeat to Japan in the semifinal of their event on Friday.

The Indian men's quadrant of Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Ram Kumar Sharma, Bobby Kumar and Akash Yumnam secured the bronze, losing 0-2 (12-15, 13-15) to Japan in the semis, as per ESPN.

This marks India's third medal in sepaktakraw at the Asian Games, having previously won two bronze medals: in the men's team regu in the 2018 edition in Jakarta and the 2022 edition bronze in the women's team regu event.

The Indian quadrant enjoyed a great run to the medal, beating the World Cup winners Myanmar in the group stage and making sure that the contingent did not return home empty-handed.

This is India's 72nd medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with 12 golds, 25 silver medals and 34 bronze medals. (ANI)