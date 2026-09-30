Team India achieved the highest-ever successful run chase in ODI history against the West Indies, propelled by Shubman Gill's unbeaten double century and Rohit Sharma's brilliant 101. During the match, Rohit crossed the 12,000-run mark in ODIs and sparked curiosity with a mysterious celebration that he refused to explain.

Former Team India captain and star opener Rohit Sharma has lit up Barsapara Cricket Stadium with a brilliant century knock in the second ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 30.

The Men in Blue sealed the three-match series 2-0 following an eight-wicket win over the West Indies. With a mammoth 406-run target, skipper Shubman Gill led the batting with a record unbeaten knock of 223 off 133 balls and formed a crucial opening partnership with Rohit Sharma, who played an innings of 101 off 75 balls to lay a foundation for the run chase.

Despite West Indies’ 405/7, Team India batters, including Virat Kohli (29) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (31*), alongside Gill and Rohit, joined the party to orchestrate India's highest-ever successful run chase in ODI history.

Also Read: Rohit's ton, Gill's double ton power India's record chase vs Windies

Rohit Sharma’s 35th ODI Century Celebration Goes Viral

Shubman Gill might have scored his double century and remained unbeaten throughout India’s record run-chase in Guwahati, but Rohit Sharma dominated the headlines with his blistering performance in front of an Assamese crowd.

In the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram, the former India captain scored 32 off 35 balls, raising questions about his form and place in the playing XI, given that he is only playing one format of the game after having retired from T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025, respectively. However, Rohit silenced the critics with his 35th ODI century and his 16th on home soil.

The veteran Indian batter completed his fifty in 32 balls before adding another 50 runs off just 40 deliveries to bring up his 35th ODI century in 72 balls, sending the Guwahati crowd into a frenzy. After completing his century, Rohit celebrated with a hopping jog before punching the air, leaving the Guwahati crowd and fans on social media delighted.

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Since his form and performance have always been put in the spotlight due to his strong desire to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma continues to prove that his hunger for runs and elite match-winning impact remain as sharp as ever on the international stage.

During his 101-run knock, Rohit Sharma has also completed 12000 runs in ODIs, becoming the third Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to reach the milestone, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest white-ball openers in cricket history.

What Is The Reason Behind Rohit’s Celebration?

Rohit Sharma’s celebration has become one of the most talked-about moments alongside his 35th ODI century, sparking curiosity among fans and experts, as he is often known for his laid-back, understated demeanour on the field.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma was asked about his celebration after completing the 35th ODI century, and the former India captain refused to disclose its exact meaning, choosing instead to keep the moment entirely to himself.

“I keep that celebration for myself. Ah, it's for me. Some things are just meant to be with you,” Rohit said.

“It's not to be shared. So yeah, that was for me,” he added.

In his ODI career, Rohit Sharma has amassed 12028 runs, including 35 centuries and 62 fifties, at an average of 49.09 in 290 matches. Since 2025, Rohit has featured in 25 ODI matches and accumulated 1162 runs, including 4 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.41.

Also Read: IND vs WI: Gill's majestic double ton guides India to historic chase