Pakistan will boycott its T20 World Cup match against India despite clearance to play the tournament. Captain Salman Ali Agha says the decision is political and beyond the team’s control.

Pakistan's T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha on Sunday acknowledged that the decision to boycott the high-profile T20 World Cup group match against India was entirely out of the players’ hands, as political considerations took precedence over sporting ones.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"It's not our decision, we can't do anything about it. Our government, our chairman will tell us what we have to do. We will do what we can," said Salman Ali Agha.

His remarks came shortly after Pakistan officially announced it will not take the field against India on February 15, despite receiving clearance to participate in the rest of the ICC World T20 2026.

Scroll to load tweet…

Government Clears Participation, Blocks India Fixture

In an official statement posted on social media, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan confirmed that while the national team has been permitted to compete in the tournament, it has been explicitly barred from playing India.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the government posted.

The move follows days of uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation in the tournament, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and comes amid escalating political tensions in the region.

PCB’s Stand and Solidarity With Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier indicated it would reassess its participation after the ICC removed Bangladesh from the tournament, following Dhaka’s refusal to accept security assurances for hosting matches in India.

Bangladesh had sought a complete relocation of its fixtures to Sri Lanka, a request that was rejected by the ICC. The global body subsequently replaced Bangladesh with Scotland, triggering strong reactions within Pakistan’s cricketing and political circles.

PCB officials cited the decision as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, although the exact extent of coordination between the government and the Board remains unclear.

ICC Implications and Financial Fallout

The India-Pakistan fixture is widely regarded as the most valuable match in world cricket, driving massive global viewership, sponsorship interest, and broadcast revenues.

While a walkover would hand full points to India, the ICC retains the authority to impose financial penalties on the PCB, a development that could further strain Pakistan cricket’s finances.

A source close to the PCB said Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to address the media soon.

"What will be interesting to see is what reason the PCB gives for the government denying them permission to play India on February 15 and whether it was a unilateral government decision or the PCB was on board as well," the source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Unanswered Questions Over Knock-Out Matches

Neither the PCB nor the government has clarified what would happen if India and Pakistan were to meet in the knock-out stages of the competition.

Such clashes are traditionally the single biggest revenue drivers for ICC tournaments and continental events like the Asia Cup, where the two teams met three times last year in the UAE.

Former Pakistan players and officials have reportedly advised caution, warning that prolonged standoffs could hurt the country’s cricketing interests on the global stage.

Pakistan’s Tournament Schedule

Despite the boycott of the India match, Pakistan will proceed with the rest of its group fixtures at the SSC ground in Colombo: