Ishan Kishan starred with a T20I century and 2nd highest runs against New Zealand, while Sanju Samson struggled, leaving India’s management with a ‘good selection headache’ over the opener’s spot ahead of theT20 World Cup 2026.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan could not have asked for a better comeback to the national side than making a statement with his performance in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand. On Saturday, Ishan recorded his first T20I century in the Men in Blue’s 46-run win in the fifth and final match of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 27-year-old made his comeback to Team India after two years of exile, thanks to his incredible performance for Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was the highest run-getter with 517 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 57.44 and a strike rate of 197.32 in 10 matches.

Ishan Kishan justified his recall to the national side by emerging as the second-highest run-getter of the T20I series against New Zealand, amassing 215 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 231.38 in three matches. Ishan’s performance is a major boost for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Samson’s Dip, Ishan’s Opportunity?

The recently concluded T20I series between India and New Zealand, which the Men in Blue clinched 4-1, witnessed two contrasting returns from the team’s top-order wicketkeeper-batters. Sanju Samson was entrusted with the opener role after the BCCI selectors excluded Shubman Gill from the India squad due to a lack of runs at the top and combinations for the T20 World Cup.

However, Samson failed to make an impact in either of his five outings and scored just 46 runs at an average of 9.2 and a strike rate of 135.29. Even though the final T20I was played at his home ground in Thiruvananthapuram, the 31-year-old couldn’t turn things around, departing for six. Samson’s poor returns became a cause for concern for the team management, which backed him to settle the opener’s slot ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, apparently knew exactly what was at stake and made every opportunity. Batting at No.3 in place of injured Tilak Varma, the left-hander stamped his authority on the series with fearless strokeplay, consistently putting the New Zealand attack under pressure.

With his statement performance in the series, the Jharkhand cricketer has significantly strengthened his case for the opener’s slot in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, as Tilak Varma is likely to take over the No.3 position once he returns to full fitness ahead of the tournament, further intensifying India’s selection dilemma at the top of the order.

‘Good Selection Headache’

Speaking at the press conference following a victory in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand, India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav stated that the team management viewed it as a ‘good selection headache’, highlighting the healthy competition ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

“We don’t know anything about Tilak Varma right now. But we’ve been told he’s looking good and has started batting. If he comes back, it will definitely be a good headache to have,” Suryakumar said.

“With all 15 of us, it’s a good headache — all players are capable of getting into the playing XI. You will definitely get to know on the 7th if Ishan is,” he added,

Tilak Varma was earlier ruled out for the first three T20Is of the series before being unavailable for the five-match series against New Zealand as he underwent surgery following a groin injury and was advised additional time to recover, delaying his return to competitive action ahead of the World Cup build-up.

Will Ishan Kishan Get the Nod Over Sanju Samson?

With six days left for the T20 World Cup 2026 to commence, Team India management has been left with a crucial role at the top of the batting order, as Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson present contrasting cases heading into the tournament opener. The Men in Blue will begin their quest for the title in the Group A match against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7.

If team management persists with Samson as an opener despite poor returns in the T20I series against New Zealand, and Tilak Varma returns to No.3, Ishan might be pushed down to the middle-order, likely replacing Rinku Singh, who was selected to the squad as an extra batter for the marquee event.

In case Ishan Kishan takes the opener’s role, Sanju Samson is likely to miss out on a place in the playing XI, with the team management expected to prioritise current form. Abhishek Sharma has already retained his spot, leaving the opener’s slot as a main selection headache between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson ahead of the T20 World Cup opener.

Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson now face a high-stakes battle for India’s limited opener’s slot, with the team management weighing on form, consistency, performance, and tactical balance before finalizing the playing XI for the World Cup opener.