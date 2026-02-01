Pakistan on Sunday formally announced its decision to boycott its marquee ICC T20 World Cup group league match against India, even as the government cleared the national team's participation for the rest of the tournament, starting February 7.

In a dramatic turn ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan on Sunday formally announced it would boycott its marquee group league match against India, even as the government cleared the national team to participate in the rest of the tournament. The announcement comes amid heightened political tensions in the region and intense scrutiny of Pakistan’s stance following the controversial replacement of Bangladesh with Scotland by the ICC.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Government Approves Participation, But Bars India Clash

In an official statement shared on its verified social media handle, the Government of Pakistan said:

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India."

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to begin on February 7. Pakistan’s decision effectively ends weeks of speculation over the team’s participation after Bangladesh was removed from the tournament due to security concerns in India—a move Pakistan opposed.

Scroll to load tweet…

Political Undertones Behind the Boycott

Pakistan’s boycott is being interpreted as solidarity with Bangladesh, which had sought to shift its matches to Sri Lanka. The ICC rejected Bangladesh’s request and replaced them with Scotland, triggering sharp reactions in Pakistan’s cricketing and political circles.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier stated that it would reassess its participation following Bangladesh’s ouster. Several former players and officials advised against taking a political stance that could harm the country’s cricketing reputation, but the government has now taken the final call.

Tournament Schedule and Impact

Pakistan will now open its T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by matches against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18. All fixtures will be held at the SSC ground in Colombo.

The India-Pakistan clash on February 15 is the most anticipated fixture of any ICC event, attracting peak global viewership, sponsorship, and broadcasting revenues. Pakistan’s boycott is expected to create logistical and commercial challenges for the ICC. While India will be awarded a walkover, the ICC may still impose financial penalties on the PCB.

It remains unclear how the situation would be handled if Pakistan and India meet in the knock-out stages of the competition.

Key Dates to Watch:

Pakistan vs Netherlands: February 7, 2026

Pakistan vs USA: February 10, 2026

Pakistan vs India: February 15, 2026 (Pakistan will not play)

Pakistan vs Namibia: February 18, 2026

Social Media Backlash and Trolling

Pakistan’s boycott of the India clash has sparked widespread trolling and criticism on social media platforms. Cricket fans from India and across the world have expressed ridicule and sarcasm over the decision, highlighting the irony of participating in the same tournament while refusing to play against India. Memes and posts mocking the decision have already gone viral, underscoring how cricket continues to intersect with politics in the subcontinent.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…