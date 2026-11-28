New Zealand controlled the Christchurch Test on day two, bowling India out to 116/6 after posting 356. Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy led a lethal bowling attack, leaving India struggling to respond to the host's strong first innings performance.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 28 (ANI): Fine bowling spells from Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy blew Team India away, helping New Zealand finish the day two of the second Test at Christchurch with the cream of Indian batting back to the pavillion. At the end of the day, in reply to NZ's 356 in the first innings total, India was 116/6, with Dhruv Jurel (7*) unbeaten. India started the final session at 59/3, with KL Rahul (17*) unbeaten and joined by Rishabh Pant. KL Rahul and Pant started the rebuild positively, cruising towards the 100-run mark, but Pant danced down the track going for a flashy loft, handing a catch to Kyle Jamieson who came a couple of steps forward from the point region. Pant was gone for 23 in 39 balls, with a four and six, leaving India at 96/4. India reached the 100-run mark in 27.5 overs. KL also threw away his start, going for a square drive on a delivery wide of off stump, handing a catch to Devon Conway near backward point region. He was gone for 80 balls, 25, with three fours, with half of the Indian team out for 104 runs. Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar survived some testing pace, line and lengths from Matt Henry and Nathan Smith, before Washington lost his wicket to the latter for 60-ball 10. India was 116/6 and the day was called off on that note.

Earlier, a fiery spell from Kyle Jamieson helped New Zealand push India on the back foot early into their innings, ending the second session on day two of the Christchurch Test on Saturday on a high. At the end of the session, India was 59/3 in reply to NZ's first innings total of 356 runs, with KL Rahul (17*) unbeaten. NZ started the second session at 330/8 with Tom Blundell (80*) and Matt Henry (5*) unbeaten. Henry and Blundell carried on, with the former surviving a direct hit attempt and also getting a reprieve from Gurnoor Brar during Akash Deep's over. Blundell's marathon knock was ended by Brar, who banged in the delivery short and his attempt at pulling the ball was caught by Akash Deep at fine leg. He was dismissed for 89 off 211 balls, with 10 fours. NZ was 346/9. Akash Deep got his fifer after all, finishing off NZ's innings for 356 with the wicket of Henry (19). Akash Deep (5/99) was the top wicket-taker for India, with Brar (2/78) and Anshul Kamboj (2/79) being among the wicket-takers too. Washington Sundar got a wicket as well. Jasprit Bumrah bowled 26 overs, conceding just 49 runs, but failed to take a wicket.

In the first Indian innings, Matt Henry started by testing Yashasvi Jaiswal with some deliveries outside his off-stump, but Jaiswal succumbed to the pressure, with a nipping delivery beating his outside edge for a six-ball duck. India was 0/1 in the first over. KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal played cautiously, untill taking down Kyle Jamieson for a six over fine leg (by Padikkal) and a four towards long on by Rahul. However, their promising stand was cut short at just 33 runs, with Padikkal perishing to Jamieson while looking for a flashy drive and edging it to Blundell behind the stumps. India was 33/2. Skipper Shubman Gill was next to the crease and played some attractive drives, including two beautiful off-drives, but edged a Jamieson delivery to Tom Latham for 29-ball 17. India was 59/3, ending the session on a low.

Earlier, Blundell stood tall amid New Zealand's batting struggles, carrying the fight with an unbeaten half-century as the hosts reached 330/8 at the lunch break on day two. While India struck three crucial blows during the morning session, Blundell's resilience at the crease helped New Zealand maintain their advantage after resuming the day at 246/5. India wasted little time in making an impact as Anshul Kamboj provided an early breakthrough in his very first over of the day. The pacer dismissed Glenn Phillips for 36, inducing an outside edge that was safely collected by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Phillips' departure brought an end to the unbeaten 62-run partnership he had shared with Blundell, which had helped New Zealand recover from a middle-order collapse on the opening day. Blundell, who had resumed the day unbeaten on 53, continued to look composed at the crease and held the New Zealand innings together. The wicketkeeper-batter displayed patience against the Indian pace attack while looking for scoring opportunities whenever the bowlers offered width. Nathan Smith provided valuable support from the other end, keeping the scoreboard ticking with some useful contributions. The pair looked determined to extend New Zealand's advantage and frustrate the Indian bowlers, with Smith also finding the boundary on a few occasions. However, Akash Deep brought an end to the partnership with a timely breakthrough after switching ends. The right-arm pacer shortened his length and angled the delivery into Smith, who attempted to work it towards the leg side. The batter closed the face of his bat early, producing a leading edge that lobbed straight back towards Akash Deep, who completed a comfortable caught-and-bowled dismissal. Smith departed for 26 off 45 deliveries, an innings that included four boundaries, leaving New Zealand with another lower-order wicket to rebuild around. Akash Deep continued his impressive spell, claiming his fourth wicket of the innings by dismissing Kyle Jamieson for 19, further denting New Zealand's lower-order resistance. Despite losing three wickets during the morning session, New Zealand managed to add valuable runs, 84 runs to their overnight total, with the lower order providing resistance and helping the hosts move past the 300-run mark. (ANI)