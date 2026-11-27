Jasprit Bumrah's unusual, stuttering run-up caught fans' attention on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Resembling his early-career action, it sparked nostalgia and debate despite the pacer going wicketless.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah caught the attention of fans and commentators alike when he debuted with an unusual and stuttering bowling run-up on Day 1 of the second and final Test of the series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, November 27.

After opting to bowl first, Team India bowlers restricted New Zealand to 246/5 in 85 overs, with Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips batting on 53 and 36, respectively, at Stumps on Day 1. The Kiwis were reduced from 77/1 to 110/4 in 44 overs before a 74-run partnership between Blundell and Daryll Mitchell (31) rescued the innings.

Blundell and Phillips’ unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth wicket steadied New Zealand through the final session and carried the hosts to Stumps without any further loss. For India, Akash Deep (2/52), Gurnoor Brar (1/52), Anshul Kamboj (1/56), and Washington Sundar (1/36) shared the five wickets to fall, while Jasprit Bumrah (0/37) went wicketless in his spell.

Also Read: New Zealand Finish Day One at 246/5 against India in Christchurch

How Did Bumrah Surprise New Zealand With His Modified Run-Up?

As Team India bowlers managed to put New Zealand on the back foot with disciplined lines and tight spells, Jasprit Bumrah surprised the hosts with a unique and unusual bowling run-up that broke away from his usual short, explosive approach.

The incident took place in the second session of Day 1 when Bumrah, who usually builds up speed smoothly from the start of his run-up, introduced an unexpected stutter and brief check in his stride before his delivery load-up and release.

Tom Blundell visibly appeared surprised by Bumrah's unusual approach, as the Indian pacer introduced a noticeable stutter before delivering the ball. The change in the run-up also caught the attention of fans and commentators, as he the pacer broke away from his usual smooth, accelerating stride to keep the batter guessing at the crease.

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Though Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless across three sessions on the opening day of the second Test, the Indian pacer was bowling at an economy rate of 1.90 in 19 overs, meaning he still kept a tight lid on New Zealand’s scoring, forcing batters into cautious defence and leaving few loose deliveries to hit even as the hosts rebuilt.

The 32-year-old’s change in the bowling run-up underscored how willing he is to tinker with his rhythm and keep batters guessing even on a tricky surface at Hagley Oval, proving that even without a wicket in the column, his control and unpredictability remained central to India’s bowling attack.

Bumrah's Old Bowling Action Sparks Nostalgia Among ,Cricket, Fans

Jasprit Bumrah’s change in bowling action on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts recalling the Indian pacer's early bowling action from his Mumbai Indians days.

Taking to their X handles, several fans pointed out that Bumrah's modified run-up resembled the bowling action he used during the early stages of his career, particularly his initial days with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Some users compared his bowling action to that of his former MI teammate Mitchell Johnson and Ajit Agarkar.

Another section of fans questioned Bumrah's rhythm and bowling performance, with some suggesting that the pacer looked off-colour during the opening day's play, while a few made strong remarks about his form, especially after he went wicketless despite bowling 19 overs on Day 1.

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In his Test career, Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 239 wickets, including 16 fifers and 8 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 20.09 and an economy rate of 2.76 in 54 matches.

Also Read: Nathan Lyon Fears Spin Is A Dying Craft Ahead Of NZ Test Series Axe