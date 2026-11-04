Zimbabwe has appointed 22-year-old Brian Bennett as captain for the upcoming two-match Test series against Afghanistan in the UAE, with regular skipper Richard Ngarava sidelined due to a back injury as the team finalizes its 17-member squad.

Zimbabwe Announces Squad for Test Series Against Afghanistan

Zimbabwe have named 22-year-old Brian Bennett as skipper for their two-match Test series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates, with regular captain Richard Ngarava continuing his recovery from a back injury. The 17-member squad also excludes fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga, who has been ruled out of the series through injury, according to the ICC.

Bennett will lead a side that retains much of the core group which registered Zimbabwe's biggest-ever Test victory in June, beating Bangladesh by an innings and 85 runs at Harare Sports Club.

Team Composition and Key Player Returns

Experienced batters Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine are part of the squad after staying back in the UAE following the ODI tri-series to prepare for the red-ball assignment. They will be joined in the batting department by Innocent Kaia, Ben Curran, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Wessly Madhevere. Veteran leg-spinner Graeme Cremer has returned to the Test squad, while Kundai Matigimu and Vincent Masekesa have earned recalls. All-rounder Antum Naqvi has also been included after meeting the ICC eligibility criteria to represent Zimbabwe.

Blessing Muzarabani will spearhead the pace attack, with Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Matigimu and uncapped fast bowler Ernest Masuku providing further options. Cremer and Wellington Masakadza are among the spin options, while wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga has also been named in the squad.

Series Schedule and Context

The first Test will be played from November 5 to 9, with the second scheduled for November 13 to 17. Both matches will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Test series will bring Zimbabwe's UAE tour to a close after their participation in the ODI tri-series involving Afghanistan and Bangladesh, followed by the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe squad: Brian Bennett (captain), Antum Naqvi, Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Ernest Masuku, Kundai Matigimu, Newman Nyamhuri, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.

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