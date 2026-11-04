India bowled out New Zealand for 185 in the 1st ODI, with Arshdeep Singh taking four wickets. Virat Kohli's stunning one-handed catch at second slip to dismiss Nathan Smith grabbed attention, as fans praised his athleticism and energy.

The former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has pulled off a breathtaking one-handed low catch at second slip to dismiss New Zealand's Nathan Smith during the 1st ODI of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

Opting to bowl first by skipper Shubman Gill, Team India bundled out New Zealand for 185 in 40.2 overs. Tim Seifert (38), Blair Tickner (38), Daryl Mitchell (28), and Glenn Phillips (30) scored vital runs down the order to help the hosts post a modest total, while other batters failed to contribute significantly as the Indian bowling attack dominated the proceedings in Auckland.

For India, Arshdeep Singh led the bowling attack with figures of 4/70 at an economy rate of 7.00 in 10 overs. Gurnoor Brar (3/44) and Anshul Kamboj (2/22) chipped in with key wickets to restrict New Zealand’s total to a modest 185.

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh Shines as India Restricts New Zealand to 185 in Opener

Kohli’s Stunning Catch at Slip Goes ,Viral

As Team India bowlers displayed their relentless pressure on the hosts, the standout highlight arrived in the 29th over off the bowling of pacer Anshul Kamboj. Virat Kohli once again showed why he remains an absolute maestro in the slip cordon despite his age.

On the third delivery in the 29th over of New Zealand’s innings, Nathan Smith attempted to defend a fuller-length delivery outside off-stump. However, the ball straightened after pitching, catching a thick outside edge that flew fast and low to the slip cordon. Kohli, who was stationed at second slip, showcased his elite athleticism.

With his presence of mind, Kohli dived low to his right, snatching a sensational one-handed catch just inches above the turf, leaving his teammates stunned by his effort. Jubilant Kohli immediately broke into a celebratory sprint as teammates swarmed him in complete disbelief.

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Though Kohli took a clean catch, the on-field umpires decided to send the decision upstairs to verify whether fingers were clearly under the ball. The television replays confirmed that the ball didn’t touch the ground, and former India captain Virat Kohli was awarded the wicket of Nathan Smith.

Smith was dismissed for just 1 run, and New Zealand were left further reeling at 115/7 before the tail-enders put up a brave late resistance to drag the host side's total to 185 before being bundled out in 40.2 overs.

‘Age Is Just a Number ': Fans Hail Virat Kohli's Athleticism After Stunning Catch

Virat Kohli’s stunning one-handed catch at slip to dismiss Nathan Smith has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts sharing their admiration for the veteran batter's incredible fitness, agility, and energy despite being on the verge of turning 38.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Kohli's remarkable fitness and enthusiasm, with some expressing disbelief that he is nearing 38. Others highlighted his celebratory sprint after completing the catch, drawing comparisons with his trademark energy on the cricket field.

Another section of fans marvelled at Kohli's athleticism, with some calling it one of the finest catches of his career, while others celebrated the veteran batter’s enthusiasm and passion even after taking a stunning catch.

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In his illustrious 318-match ODI career so far, Virat Kohli has taken 172 catches at an average of 0.54 catches per match, underscoring his consistency and reliability as one of the game's premier fielders.

Also Read: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Return for Competitive New Zealand Series