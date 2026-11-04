Virat Kohli became the fastest ever to score 13,000 ODI runs at No. 3, achieving the milestone in 251 innings against New Zealand. He surpassed Ricky Ponting with an average above 61 and remains focused on the 50-over format ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has achieved yet another batting milestone during the first ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

Virat Kohli, who retired from Tests and T20Is, has been instrumental in India's 50-over setup, anchoring the innings at his trademark position. Returning to competitive cricket after his last appearance in the three-match ODI series against West Indies in October, the veteran batter came into the match needing just 12 runs to breach the historic mark.

With India chasing a 186-run target, which was revised to 143 in 32 overs under the DLS method following multiple rain delays in Auckland, Kohli walked out to bat after an early dismissal of Rohit Sharma and scored the required runs to complete the 13,000-run mark while batting at No.3 in his illustrious ODI career.

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Kohli’s Another Batting Milestone At His Favourite Position

The No.3 spot in India’s batting line-up has been synonymous with standard-setting consistency for over a decade. And Virat Kohli has made history by becoming the first batter to amass 13,000 runs while batting at the No.3 spot in the history of ODI cricket.

In just 251 innings, Kohli achieved the remarkable feat, become the fastest player to achieve this historic ODI batting milestone. While former Australian captain Ricky Ponting aggregated 12662 runs while batting at No.3 in 330 ODI innings, Virat Kohli’s 13,000-run mark came at a much faster rate, reaching the landmark in 79 fewer innings.

Additionally, Virat Kohli is behind his former Indian teammate and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI runs scored at a single batting position. Tendulkar aggregated 13,685 while batting at No.2 in 385 ODI innings, holding the top spot on the all-time list.

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Virat Kohli crossing the 13,000-run mark while batting at a single spot in 251 innings highlights the unmatched longevity, skill, and sheer appetite for run-scoring of the legendary batter. At an average, Kohli might have scored over 51 per innings at this position, racking up 48 centuries and nearly 70 half-centuries.

Additionally, Kohli’s batting average of over 61 is the highest among all batters who have scored more than 5,000 runs at the number 3 position. Standing at an astounding 61.61 at the time of crossing the 13,000-run mark, his average far eclipses that of other greats like Ricky Ponting (42.48), Kumar Sangakkara (44.71), Jacques Kallis (45.72), and Kane Williamson (51.61).

Incredible Consistency While Batting at No.3

Since 2009, Virat Kohli has cemented his No.3 ODI batting spot as his favourite territory, dominating opposing attacks with remarkable regularity across conditions worldwide. The veteran Indian batter has grown into one of the most bankable top-order pillars in world cricket history.

Kohli’s 13,000-run mark while batting at No.3 in ODI cricket can be divided into two halves. The 37-year-old has completed 6000 runs in 127 innings at an average of 56.47 in June 2017 and took another 124 innings to score 7000 runs to reach the historic landmark, demonstrating his absurd year-on-year consistency while batting at one-down.

On an annual basis since June 2017, Virat Kohli has maintained a sensational average exceeding 60 in ODIs, consistently scoring over 750 runs in almost every full calendar season he played. As a captain, Kohli has aggregated 5091 runs, including 20 centuries and 25 fifties, at an average of 75.98 in 83 matches.

The veteran Indian batter is the only player to amass over 5000 ODI runs while batting at No. 3 as a captain. As a non-captain, Virat has scored 7961 runs, including 28 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 55.28 in 171 matches.

Kohli played a knock of 74 off 51 balls, including 13 fours and a six, in the first ODI against New Zealand, taking his overall tally of runs while batting at No.3 in ODIs to 13062 runs, including 48 centuries and 71 fifties, at an average of 61.61 in 254 matches.

In Top Form Since Test Retirement

Virat Kohli is no longer part of India's T20I and Test setup, as the veteran batter retired from both formats in 2024 and 2025, respectively, and has been solely focusing on ODI with an aim of extending his illustrious international cricket until the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Since his Test retirement, the 37-year-old has featured in every ODI series, including against Australia (away), South Africa (home), New Zealand (home), England (away), Afghanistan (home), and West Indies (home), and now against New Zealand (away), maintaining brilliant form and anchoring India's middle order with customary authority.

In his last 16 ODI innings since October 2025, Kohli has aggregated 1002 runs, including 4 centuries and 6 fifties, at an incredible average of 77.07 and a strike rate of 115.17. This highlights the astonishing late-career surge and renewed appetite for big scores that have defined his sole focus on the 50-over format.

In his ODI career, Virat Kohli has aggregated 15183 runs, including 55 centuries and 80 fifties, at an average of 58.84 in 318 matches.

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