Former cricketer Mithun Manhas has become BCCI President, succeeding Roger Binny. The honorary role carries no fixed salary, offering allowances and perks instead. He is the first uncapped player and the first from Jammu & Kashmir to head the board.

The former Delhi Captain and IPL Cricketer, Mithun Manhas, was officially appointed to the post of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday, September 27. Manhas’s accession to the helm of the BCCI officially became effective immediately following the conclusion of the board’s 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its headquarters in Mumbai.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Representative of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), Manhas was a front-runner for the post of BCCI president, and his appointment was formalised during an informal meeting in Delhi, attended by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, secretary Devajit Saikia, and Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley, on September 20. On September 21, Mithun Manhas filed his nomination for BCCI presidency at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai.

Scroll to load tweet…

A week after filing his nomination, the former Delhi captain was unanimously elected as the 37th BCCI President, marking a smooth and historic transition in Indian cricket administration. Mithun Manhas succeeded Roger Binny, who had stepped down from the role in August, as part of the BCCI’s age-limit clause that restricts office-bearers from continuing once they turn 70.

Does Mithun Manhas have a Fixed Salary as BCCI President?

As Mithun Manhas officially became the new President of the BCCI, the main question is whether he will draw a fixed salary for the role. The answer is Manhas will not receive a fixed annual or monthly salary as the post of BCCI is honorary and rooted in the long tradition of the board, as Presidents are entitled to allowances, perks, and reimbursements, rather than a structured pay package.

The post of President falls under the ‘office-bearer’ category instead of an employee position, and thus, Manhas will not receive a fixed salary. The rule applies to the vice-president, secretary, joint-secretary, and treasurer. According to the report by the Economic Times, Mithun Manhas will receive a salary between INR 30,000 and 40,000 per domestic meeting, along with travel reimbursements, accommodations, and other allowances.

Additionally, the newly elected BCCI President will receive INR 84,000 per day on overseas tours, covering expenses for food, lodging, and other official requirements, further emphasising that the role is supported through allowances rather than a fixed salary package.

Scroll to load tweet…

Mithun Manhas will serve as the BCCI President in an honorary capacity, continuing the long-standing tradition where the role carries prestige, influence, and allowances but no fixed salary.

Perks for Mahnas as the Boss of BCCI

Though Mithun Manhas would not receive a fixed salary, but rather allowances, the 45-year-old is entitled to several perks that come with being the BCCI President. The perks include business class travel in India and abroad for official duties, accommodation during tours, and reimbursement for all board-related expenses.

Manhas will also have access to luxury accommodations, like five-star hotels during tours, premium transport facilities, and high-end conveniences to ensure comfort while performing official duties as the BCCI president.

The perks might look lavish, but Mithun Manhas, as the BCCI President, carries a far bigger role, overseeing Indian cricket administration, shaping policies, managing domestic and international tours, and ensuring smooth functioning of the board, with the responsibilities that come without a fixed salary but allowances.

Meanwhile, Mithun Manhas became the first uncapped Indian cricketer and the first from Jammu and Kashmir to become the BCCI President, setting a historic precedent in Indian cricket administration.