Image Credit : Getty

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were at loggerheads as both boards lodged the complaints with the International Cricket Council (ICC). BCCI complained to the ICC over Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative gestures in the Super 4 clash, and PCB countered by lodging the complaint against India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav for dedicating the Men in Blue’s group stage victory over arch-rivals to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and the Indian Defence Forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor.

Based on the complaints by BCCI and PCB, ICC convened the hearings and ruled that Suryakumar Yadav and Haris Rauf were fined 30% of their match fees for breaching the code of conduct, Sahibzada Farhan was left off with a warning. India and Pakistan both reserved the right to appeal the fines, with BCCI officially contesting the penalty on Suryakumar Yadav.