Mithun Manhas, former Delhi captain and JKCA reformer, takes charge as BCCI president. Street-smart, task-oriented, and people-friendly, he now faces the challenge of leading Indian cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Mithun Manhas’ rapid ascension to the BCCI presidency, ratified at the AGM on Sunday, is more than just a headline—it signals a deliberate move by cricket’s decision-makers to keep the country’s highest administrative post in the hands of those who have lived the game.

While the selection of Manhas over big names like Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh may have raised eyebrows, insiders say the former Delhi captain brings a rare mix of street smarts, administrative skill, and a deep understanding of the cricketing ecosystem.

Proven Administrative Record

Manhas’ work with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) as Director of Cricket Operations offers a clear reason for his selection.

The general perception is that these positions are largely ceremonial, with occupants simply aiming to avoid conflicts with those in power. However, Manhas took a distinctly hands-on approach to the role.

He was hands-on, ensuring a massive facelift for cricketing facilities in Jammu and Srinagar. He also oversaw the relaying of pitches, an improvement that had a tangible impact on local cricketers.

“The new pitches have certainly improved the playing standards of the state cricketers. They now have more confidence while facing bigger teams like Mumbai or Baroda. There are now several players from the area in the North Zone (for Duleep Trophy). Certainly, the administration has been working hard to improve things, and the presence of someone as experienced and task-oriented as Manhas has been quite helpful,” P Krishna Kumar, the J&K bowling coach, was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Task-oriented, in fact, is the key word here.

A Leader Among Stars

Manhas’ cricketing journey is as impressive as his administrative one. Over nearly two decades, he played 157 first-class matches, scoring 9,714 runs, often sharing the dressing room with stars like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant.

“He was always a people's person. Don't forget he had been a Delhi captain in a team that had a lot of big stars, India players. They played under him and he managed them fairly well,” said Akash Chopra told PTI, recalling Manhas’ leadership style.

His experience as Delhi captain helped him maintain harmony in rooms full of personalities—a skill that will be crucial in navigating BCCI corridors.

Street Smart and Resilient

Manhas’ journey has not been without challenges. His stint in Jammu and Kashmir saw clashes with players, including then-skipper Parvez Rasool, leading to him making himself unavailable for a Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan in 2017.

“Yes, Manhas is quite friendly and approachable as a person. But at the same time, he will not stand down from a fight where he thinks the truth is on his side. He might be originally from Jammu, but he has learned the street smartness and tough nature of Delhi over the years,” said a former JKCA administrator.

This combination of approachability and grit makes him uniquely suited to steer the BCCI through both routine administration and high-pressure challenges, such as India hosting the T20 World Cup next year.

“First couple of months will be rather easy for him, you know the honeymoon period. But things will get heated during later months as India is also scheduled to host a World Cup (T20 WC next year), and his administrative skills will be put under test,” a former BCCI official cautioned.

Why Manhas Was Chosen

In essence, Manhas’ selection is rooted in a balance of experience, temperament, and relational intelligence. He is street-smart yet principled, approachable yet firm, and has a track record of building structures that improve player performance.

Observers note that his profile checks all the boxes, describing him as street-smart, tough, and people-friendly—traits that Manhas will need in his new role.

For Indian cricket, Manhas’ appointment is not just about continuity—it’s about ensuring that the game’s top administrator truly understands the players, the pressures, and the politics that define the sport. And if his past is any guide, Mithun Manhas is ready for the challenge.