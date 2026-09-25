Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won India’s first shooting gold at the 2026 Asian Games in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event. The Haryana duo overcame past setbacks to dominate the final, taking India’s medal tally to 19.

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet grabbed national headlines when they clinched a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, September 25. The Indian shooting duo finished on top of the podium with a total with a total score of 484.6 at the Aichi General Shooting Range.

Suruchi and Kamaljeet were ahead of South Korea’s Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo, maintaining their composure throughout the final stages to seal a dominant victory by a 6.6-point margin. This was India’s first gold medal in shooting and the second overall in the ongoing Asian Games 2026.

As India continues to build momentum on the medal table, this stellar performance marks a stunning redemption for the duo, who bounced back in style after missing out on individual podium finishes earlier in the week.

Also Read: Asian Games: From collarbone injury to shooting gold for Suruchi

Who are Suruchi and Kamaljeet?

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet etched their names in Indian shooting history by winning a gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team at the Asian Games. However, both are from different backgrounds in Haryana

Suruchi hails from Jhajjar, the two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker’s hometown, and initially explored wrestling before finding her stride on the shooting range, while Kamaljeet, from Rewari, transitioned to shooting after a track and field career was derailed by an injury. Overcoming early financial hurdles and individual disappointments earlier this week, the Indian shooting duo combined forces to deliver a historic performance at the Asian Games.

Scroll to load tweet…

Before their Asian Games gold medal win, Suruchi and Kamaljeet had already established themselves as Indian shooting stars. Suruchi won the silver medal in the team event at the 2025 World Championships, a gold medal in the individual event at the 2025 World Cup Final, four medals, including a gold, at the Asian Championships, six medals, including five golds, at the World Cup, and a silver and a bronze medal at the 2023 Junior World Cup.

Kamaljeet, on the other hand, boasts an equally impressive resume, highlighted by two medals, including a silver and a bronze, at the World Championships, a gold and a silver at the Asian Championships, three gold medals at the World Junior Championships, and two silver medals at the Junior World Cup.

Now, Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet added their maiden Asian Games medal, which happens to be gold, to their flourishing international resumes.

Where India Stands in Medal Tally After Suruchi-Kamaljeet’s Gold Win?

As Indian athletes missed out on opportunities to win a gold medal, Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet added a massive boost to the contingent's campaign. Indian women’s cricket team was the first to win a gold medal after defeating Sri Lanka in the final at Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin.

Following Suruchi and Kamaljeet’s gold medal win, India’s medal tally is now 19, including two gold, eight silver, and nine bronze medals. That momentum was built on a foundation laid by weightlifting silver from Mirabai Chanu, Naorem Roshibina Devi's wushu silver, rowing bronze from Satnam Singh and Salman Khan, and a flurry of early podium finishes across the shooting ranges.

India currently sits at the 12th position on the medal table, which continues to be led by China, Japan, and South Korea. However, more medals are expected to roll in as India remains in contention across athletics, kabaddi, squash, shooting and several other events on a packed Day 6 schedule.

Meanwhile, both the Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams have powered their way into the finals following commanding semifinal victories, assuring the contingent of at least two more silver medals.

Also Read: Asian Games: Yashaswini, Manush Shah enter table tennis pre-quarters