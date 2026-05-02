MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20 World Cup-winning captains, were captured in an iconic photo during a training session ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between CSK and MI. The viral image brought together three generations of Indian cricket leadership, sparking a massive buzz among fans on social media.

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav were seen sharing a rare moment during a training session in Chennai, posing for a picture that brought together generations of India’s T20 World Cup-winning captains into an iconic frame ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Chepauk Stadium on Saturday, May 2.

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The CSK and MI will lock horns for the second time in the ongoing IPL season. The first encounter was at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where the Chennai Super Kings defeated the hosts by 103 runs, registering a dominant win with a commanding all-round performance that set the tone early in the tournament.

The clash between the two five-time IPL champions is often called ‘El Clasico of IPL’, drawing comparisons to the legendary rivalry between iconic Spanish football giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, due to its global popularity, intense competition, and massive fan following across cricketing nations.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Why MS Dhoni is skipping CSK games, explains Michael Hussey

India’s T20 World Cup-Winning Captains United

As Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians prepare for the much-anticipated clash at Chepauk, the spotlight briefly shifted away from the rivalry and onto a historic moment in Indian cricket, where three different eras of leadership came together for a single picture.

In a video posted by both CSK and MI on their respective X handles, Dhoni, Rohit, and Suryakumar were seen coming together and posing for an iconic picture, depicting the rare convergence of India’s T20 leadership, which played a pivotal role in the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumphs in 2007, 2024, and 2026.

All three were seen posing together for the picture, with Dhoni, Rohit and Suryakumar sharing a rare frame that quickly went viral among fans ahead of the blockbuster CSK vs MI clash at Chepauk.

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MS Dhoni led Team India to their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007. And, in 2024, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue eventually ended their 17-year drought of T20 World Cup title, before Suryakumar Yadav added the latest chapter by successfully leading the Men in Blue to title defence in 2026, completing a rare generational sequence of World Cup-winning captains in Indian cricket history.

Iconic Photo Sparks Massive Buzz Across Social Media

The iconic picture of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav posing as India’s three T20 World Cup-winning captains quickly went viral across social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts celebrating the rare meeting of three different leadership eras in Indian cricket ahead of the CSK vs MI showdown at Chepauk.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts celebrated the iconic frame of the Men in Blue’s three T20 World Cup-winning captains, calling it a ‘generational legacy moment’ and a ‘goated frame’ that brought Dhoni, Rohit, and Suryakumar together in one picture.

Others called it a ‘dream frame for Indian cricket fans,’ with many hailing it as a “lethal trio” representing the past, present, and future of Team India’s leadership.

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MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but continues in the IPL, while Rohit Sharma has stepped away from Tests and T20Is to focus on ODIs, targeting the 2027 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav mainly leads India in T20Is and is not in contention for Tests and ODIs.

Also Read: ‘Big Talk, No Performance’: Jitesh Sharma Faces Anger over Persistent Batting Struggles in IPL 2026