Chennai Super Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2026 match, potentially MS Dhoni's last at Chepauk. Positioned sixth, CSK must win this final home league game to keep their playoff hopes alive. SRH, aiming to solidify their own playoff chances, seeks to recover from a recent batting collapse.

The spotlight will be firmly on MS Dhoni when Chennai Super Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 63rd match of IPL 2026 on Monday, May 18, at Chennai’s iconic Chepauk Stadium. With Dhoni now 44 years old and CSK playing their final league-stage home game of the season, speculation is growing over whether this could be the legendary captain’s final IPL appearance at Chepauk. Dhoni had earlier hinted that he would like to play his last IPL match in Chennai, making this clash emotionally significant for fans.

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Playoff Pressure Mounts On Chennai Super Kings

CSK currently sit sixth on the IPL 2026 points table and face a must-win situation to stay alive in the playoff race. The team needs victories in both of their remaining matches to keep qualification hopes intact. Chennai’s inconsistent season has already put them under pressure, and a painful defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the tournament further dented their confidence. Head coach Stephen Fleming admitted the loss had a strong mental impact on the squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Another Big Blow To CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad return to action after a week-long break during which players were allowed time off with their families. Despite the rest, SRH will be eager to bounce back strongly after their disappointing batting collapse against Gujarat Titans, where they were bundled out for just 86 runs. The team will now look to strengthen its playoff push by defeating CSK once again.

Dewald Brevis Looks To Deliver A Breakthrough Knock

Young South African batter Dewald Brevis remains one of CSK’s biggest talking points heading into the match. After missing the opening three games because of injury, Brevis has managed only 99 runs in six innings so far. However, glimpses of his explosive talent — including a stunning no-look six in Lucknow — have impressed fans and experts alike. The Chepauk clash could be the perfect stage for Brevis to finally produce a match-winning innings.

Saqib Hussain Emerges As SRH’s Bowling Weapon

Fast bowler Saqib Hussain has been one of SRH’s standout performers this season, especially in the death overs. With 12 wickets so far, he is currently the team’s second-highest wicket-taker. His ability to generate reverse swing proved crucial on Hyderabad pitches, but conditions in Chennai may test his adaptability. His spell could play a decisive role in the outcome of the match.

CSK Receive Boost As Dian Forrester Joins Squad

CSK have added Dian Forrester to the squad as a replacement for Jamie Overton. The all-rounder participated in training sessions ahead of the crucial fixture. On the other hand, SRH may consider bringing Harsh Dubey into the playing XI to counter CSK’s right-handed heavy batting order.

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI

• Sanju Samson (wk)

• Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain)

• Urvil Patel

• Kartik Sharma

• Dewald Brevis

• Shivam Dubey

• Prashant Veer

• Akeal Hosein

• Anshul Kamboj

• Spencer Johnson

• Noor Ahmad

• Mukesh Chaudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI

• Abhishek Sharma

• Travis Head

• Ishan Kishan (wk)

• Heinrich Klaasen

• R Smaran

• Nitish Kumar Reddy

• Salil Arora

• Pat Cummins (captain)

• Harsh Dubey

• Shivang Kumar

• Ishan Malinga

• Saqib Hussain