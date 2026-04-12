Virat Kohli scored a 50 off 38 balls during RCB's high-scoring IPL match against MI, where the team posted 240/4. However, his innings sparked a significant debate among fans due to its relatively slow strike rate compared to other batters. While some criticized his tempo, others defended his role as an anchor for the team.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has scored another fifty in the IPL 2026 during the clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12.

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After being put into bat first by MI captain Hardik Pandya, RCB posted a total of 240/4 in 20 overs. Opener Phil Salt played a brilliant knock of 78 off 36 balls, including 6 sixes and as many fours, at a strike rate of 216.67. Rajat Patidar played a fiery captain’s innings of 56 off 20 balls, including 5 sixes and 4 fours, at a strike rate of 265.00.

The former captain Virat Kohli contributed with a 38-ball 50, while Tim David accelerated the RCB’s innings in the death overs and played a quickfire knock of 34 off 16 balls, including 3 sixes and 2 fours, at a strike rate of 212.50. Three fifties and explosive finishing power powered RCB to a solid total.

Also Read: RCB's openers dominate IPL 2026 with unmatched consistency, records

Virat Kohli’s 37-Ball Fifty Under Scrutiny

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a solid total on the board, Virat Kohli’s fifty in 37 balls has become the most talked-about of the match. Kohli opened the innings with Phil Salt, but played more as a second fiddle to the English batter, who was batting at a strike rate of 200, as former RCB captain anchored the innings with a controlled approach before shifting gears later.

In the powerplay, Virat Kohli scored 23 off 14 balls while batting at a strike rate of 164.28, and Phil Salt continued his assault on MI bowlers, scoring 47 off 22 balls as RCB dominated the early phase, with Kohli holding one end steady before gradually building his innings. After Salt’s dismissal at 120/1, skipper Rajat Patidar joined Kohli at the crease to carry on RCB’s innings.

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Yet again, Kohli played more as an anchor rather than an aggressor, as Patidar unleashed his firepower and dominated the scoring rate. After the powerplay, Virat Kohli scored 27 off 23 balls, completing his fifty in just 30 balls. Post powerplay, the former RCB captain’s strike rate went down from 164.28 in the early overs to a more controlled tempo around 117.

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Virat Kohli shared a 65-run stand for the second with Rajat Patidar, with the former scoring just 12 runs off nine balls in the partnership while Patidar dominated the scoring, ensuring RCB maintained a strong run-rate through aggressive strokeplay at the other end.

While trying to accelerate the innings, Virat Kohli was dismissed for 50 off 38 balls at a strike rate of 131.58. For the first time in four matches of the ongoing IPL season, the veteran batter’s strike rate went below 150, even as RCB’s explosive top order ensured a dominant total of 240/4, keeping the focus on his tempo and role in the innings.

Kohli’s Tempo and Strike Rate Questioned

Virat Kohli’s batting approach after his 38-ball 50 sparked debate over his strike rate and tempo in the middle overs, with fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), questioning whether his relatively measured approach slowed RCB’s momentum despite the team still posting a massive 240/4.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts were sharply divided, with many criticizing Kohli for his slow innings and arguing RCB missed a chance to push for a total of above 260 due to his slower middle-overs tempo, while others defended his approach as a controlled anchoring effort that still helped RCB build a strong platform in a high-scoring innings.

Some criticised the innings as overly slow and ‘criminal’ given the conditions, while others felt the criticism was unfair as he was playing within his role, while the rest of the batting line-up went hard.

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In the ongoing IPL season, Virat Kohli has aggregated 179 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 59.66 and a strike rate of 162.72 in four matches.

Also Read: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first to score 1000 runs vs MI