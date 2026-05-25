Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s parents and brothers were present at Wankhede as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured their IPL 2026 playoff berth with a 30-run win over the Mumbai Indians (MI). RR posted 205/8, powered by Dhruv Jurel and Jofra Archer’s 4/17, which proved decisive in restricting MI and sealing a dominant victory.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s parents and his two brothers were in attendance for the IPL 2026 match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24. The RR, led by Riyan Parag, officially qualified for the playoffs following a 30-run win over the MI.

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After posting a solid total of 205/8, thanks to Dhruv Jurel’s composed 38 off 26 balls and Jofra Archer’s explosive cameo of 32 off 15 balls, the RR restricted MI to 175/9 in 20 overs, despite Suryakumar Yadav’s 60-run knock and quickfire innings by Will Jacks (33) and skipper Hardik Pandya (34), who were unable to overcome the pressure applied by the Royals’ disciplined bowling attack.

Jofra Archer led the bowling attack with a brilliant spell of 4/17 at an economy rate of 4.20 in four overs. Nandra Burger (2/43), Brijesh Sharma (2/26), and Yash Raj Punja (2/44) picked up two wickets each to stifle the Mumbai Indians' chase and steer the Royals to a decisive victory.

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Vaibhav’s Parents Attend MI vs RR Match

After the Rajasthan Royals’ win over the Mumbai Indians, fans and spectators began exiting the Wankhede Stadium. Among those in the stands, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s family members, including his parents Sanjeev and Aarti, his elder brother Ujwal, and his younger brother Aashirvaad, were spotted making their way out of the stadium.

Vaibhav’s parents and two brothers exited the stadium through the VIP enclosure, which is reserved for team officials, players' families, and other dignitaries. His family walked toward the exit gate without any added security escort, appearing composed as they navigated the post-match atmosphere following the Rajasthan Royals' significant victory.

Despite the high-profile nature of the match and Vaibhav’s rising status as an IPL sensation, his family maintained a low-key presence throughout the evening.

Though Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s family members travelled to Mumbai to watch the match between MI and RR, the young batter had a brief outing at the crease, scoring just 4 off 6 balls. However, Sooryavanshi’s dismissal didn’t have much impact on the Royals’ batting. The middle order, led by the composure of Dhruv Jurel and the explosive late-order hitting from Jofra Archer, ensured that RR posted a solid total and set a challenging target for MI to chase.

How Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Perform in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the standout performers with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2025. After his breakthrough debut season last year, the RR star has continued to evolve into a formidable force at the top of the order, showcasing a level of maturity and power that belies his age.

In the first five matches, Sooryavanshi registered the scores of 52, 31, 39, 78, and 0, aggregating 200 runs at an average of 40 and an impressive strike rate of 202.20. The 15-year-old was instrumental in the RR’s victories in the first four matches of their campaign, often giving the team blazing starts at the top of the order and setting the tone for the middle order to capitalise on.

In the next 9 matches, the young batter scored 46, 8, 103, 43, 4, 36, 46, 93, and 4, aggregating 383 runs at an average of 42.56 and a strike rate of approximately 234.97. Though his strike rate has remained unchanged, his tally has continued to impress, reinforcing his status as one of the most explosive and consistent young talents in IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the fifth leading run-getter of the season with 583 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 41.64 and a strike rate of 232.27 in 14 matches. Sooryavanshi will play his first playoff match when RR take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator in Mullanpur on Wednesday, May 27.

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