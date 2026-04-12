Virat Kohli became the first batter to hit 1,000 runs against Mumbai Indians during RCB's match at Wankhede Stadium. He scored 50 off 38 balls and also registered his 47th century partnership in T20s, the most by any batter.

Star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli continued his love affair with Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Wankhede Stadium as he became the first-ever batter to hit 1,000 runs against the five-time champions on Sunday.

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During the high-octane match against MI, Virat held one end steady as Phil Salt and skipper Rajat Patidar fired massive sixes, scoring 50 in 38 balls, with five fours and a six, at a strike rate of over 131. Now against MI, Virat has scored 1,030 runs in 36 innings at an average of 32.18 and a strike rate of 129.23, with a best score of 92* and seven fifties.

Impressive Season and Wankhede Record

In his four innings in this edition of the season so far, Virat has made 179 runs at an average of 59.66, with a strike rate of 162.72, including two fifties and a best score of 69*. In 23 matches and innings at Wankhede Stadium, Virat has made 888 runs at an average of 55.5, with a strike rate of 148.49, with nine fifties and a best score of 92*.

New T20 Partnership Record

Virat also had a century partnership with Phil Salt, registering his 47th century partnership in T20s, the most by a batter in T20s, outdoing Chris Gayle, who was involved in 46 such stands.

RCB's Dominant Batting Display

A 120-run stand between Salt (78 in 36 balls, with six fours and six sixes) and Virat and a 65-run stand between Virat (50 in 38 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Patidar (53 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and later some brutal hitting from David (34* in 16 balls, with two fours and three sixes) pushed RCB to a massive score of 240/4 in 20 overs.