KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane delivered a stunning performance against MI in IPL 2026, smashing a 27-ball fifty at Wankhede Stadium. His captain's knock of 67 off 40 balls anchored KKR's innings to 220/4, silencing critics with his T20 prowess and fearless batting.

Out-of-favour India batter and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Ajinkya Rahane unleashed his firepower with his blazing performance in the IPL 2026 match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 29.

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After being put into bat first by MI skipper Hardik Pandya, KKR posted a total of 220/4 in 20 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane led the batting with a brilliant knock of 67 off 40 balls, including 5 sixes and 3 fours, at a strike rate of 167.50. Young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 51 off 29 balls, including 6 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 175.86.

Apart from the fifties by Rahane and Raghuvanshi, opener Finn Allen and Rinku Singh also made valuable contributions, scoring 37 and 33, respectively, giving KKR a strong platform to post a competitive total and putting MI under pressure early in their 221-run chase.

Also Read: IPL 2026: What’s MI Star Rohit Sharma’s Record against KKR? Check Out Stats Here

Ajinkya Rahane Lights Up Wankhede with Blazing Fifty

Though Ajinkya Rahane is captaining Kolkata Knight Riders, the Wankhede Stadium is the veteran Mumbai batter’s home ground. Given his familiarity with the pitch and conditions, Rahane took the advantage of his experience and composure to dominate the Mumbai bowlers. Rahane, alongside his opening partner, Finn Allen have KKR a blazing start to their innings.

The opening duo raced the KKR to 69 in 5.2 overs before Allen’s dismissal. Thereafter, Rahane was joined by Cameron Green, with whom he stitched together a 40-run stand for the second wicket before the Australian all-rounder’s dismissal for 18 at 109/2. After Green’s wicket, the KKR skipper was joined by Angkrish Raghuvanshi at the crease.

Ajinkya Rahane carried on his aggressive batting and completed his fifty in just 27 balls, one of the fastest half-centuries in the ongoing IPL season. This highlights the veteran Indian batter’s ability to adapt to the T20 format despite being considered past his prime.

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Ajinkya Rahane’s stay at the crease was posing a serious threat to the Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack as the veteran batter kept the scoreboard ticking with clean, powerful strokes, punishing anything loose while rotating strike efficiently. His fearless approach not only frustrated the MI’s bowling attack but also energized the KKR’s innings, setting the tone for a commanding total.

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Ajinkya Rahane’s stay at the crease after he was dismissed at 145/3, ending his innings at 67 off 40 balls, marked a pivotal moment in KKR’s innings. His aggressive captain’s knock, which included 5 towering sixes and 3 elegant fours, laid the foundation for KKR’s imposing total.

‘Ajinkya Rahane’s Statement Knock’

Ajinkya Rahane’s 27-ball fifty and his fearless approach earned widespread acclaim on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded the KKR skipper for silencing the critics and proving his T20 credentials, despite he is no longer part of India’s T20I setup.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts celebrated Rahane’s innings as a masterclass in fearless and high-impact batting, while praising his blistering strike rate, flawless timing, and leadership from the front, calling it a statement knock that reminded everyone why he remains a force in T20 cricket.

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In his IPL career, Ajinkya Rahane is the ninth-leading run-getter with 5099 runs, including 2 centuries and 34 fifties, at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 125.43 in 199 matches. In his T20 career, Rahane has amassed 7633 runs, including 2 centuries and 54 fifties, at an average of 30.53 and a strike rate of 126.43 in 294 matches.

Ajinkya Rahane may no longer return to India’s T20I setup, as the team management and selectors are giving opportunities to young talents, but his IPL exploits continue to prove that he remains a match-winner and a valuable leader in franchise cricket.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Brevis to miss CSK's opener; Dhoni also likely absent