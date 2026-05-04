Mumbai Indians bowler Raghu Sharma took his maiden IPL wicket against the Lucknow Super Giants, marking the moment by revealing an emotional note. The note detailed a "painful 15 years" of struggle, and the article explores his long journey through domestic cricket to his eventual IPL breakthrough.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler Raghu Sharma revealed an emotional note after taking his maiden IPL wicket in the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 4.

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The MI captain, Suryakumar Yadav, opted to bowl first after winning the toss, but the hosts' bowlers were taken apart early as LSG batters dominated. The visiting side posted a solid total of 228/5 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran’s 63-run knock and valuable contributions from Mitchell Marsh (44), Himmat Singh (41), and Aiden Markram (31) powered the LSG to a commanding total.

For MI, Corbin Bosch led the bowling attack with figures of 2/20 at an economy rate of 10.00 in his spell of just two overs. Raghu Sharma (1/36), Will Jacks (1/34), and AM Ghazanfar (1/50) chipped in with a wicket each, but failed to contain the LSG batters as the visitors piled up a daunting total.

Also Read: IPL: Nicholas Pooran smashes second-fastest fifty for Lucknow Super Giants

Raghu’s Emotional Note After 1st IPL Wicket Goes Viral

As Lucknow Super Giants piled up a massive total, the spotlight briefly shifted to Raghu Sharma, who scripted a memorable personal milestone by taking his maiden IPL wicket. The 33-year-old made his IPL debut against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, but he went wicketless.

However, Raghu finally got his first IPL wicket in the clash against the LSG. The domestic cricketer pocketed the maiden scalp of his IPL career by dismissing Akshat Raghuwanshi in the 13th over of the LSG’s innings. As soon as he picked up the wicket of Raghuwanshi, Raghu Sharma simply pulled a chit from his pocket and revealed an emotional note to the crowd.

The note reads:

“A very painful 15 years by divine mercy of Gurudeva ended today. Thanks, MUMBAI INDIANS (Blue & Gold) for giving me this opportunity. Ever Grateful. JAI SHRI RAM,”

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Raghu Sharma’s heartfelt note after taking his maiden IPL wicket reflected years of struggle, patience, and belief, as the 33-year-old finally saw his long wait end with a dream breakthrough moment on the biggest stage.

Since the IPL has been the platform where talent meets opportunity, Raghu Sharma’s moment proved that perseverance can finally turn years of struggle into a dream breakthrough.

Raghu Sharma’s Journey to IPL

Raghu Sharma’s journey to the Indian Premier League hasn’t been easy, as he endured years of struggle and remained patient, working tirelessly in domestic cricket before finally earning his long-awaited opportunity on the biggest stage.

Coming from a modest family, Raghu started his cricketing journey as a fast bowler before switching to spin bowling by idolising Imran Tahir and Shane Warne. He made his first-class debut for Punjab in a Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha in October 2017.

Thereafter, Raghu moved to Puducherry, with whom he made his T20 and List A debut against Delhi and Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy in January and February 2021, respectively. Raghu also played for Galle Cricket Club during the Sri Lanka 2022-23 first-class season.

The 33-year-old continued to grind in domestic cricket before he received his first IPL contract from the Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement for Vignesh Puthur in IPL 2025.

Though the Jalandar-born cricketer didn’t get a single game in the last IPL season, he was retained by the franchise for INR 30 lakh. Finally, after years of hard work and grind in domestic cricket, Raghu Sharma earned his long-awaited breakthrough in IPL, marking his maiden wicket in MI colours and turning a 15-year journey of persistence into a memorable career-defining moment.

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