After a three-week layoff due to a hamstring injury, Rohit Sharma made his return for the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants. The announcement of his inclusion as an Impact Substitute sent the Wankhede Stadium crowd into a frenzy, providing a massive boost for the struggling MI team.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma’s availability for the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants has left the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium thrilled over his return in Mumbai on Monday, May 4.

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Rohit Sharma has been on the sidelines for over three weeks since sustaining a hamstring injury during the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. Due to injury, the former MI captain missed five consecutive matches, two against the Chennai Super Kings, one each against the Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rohit’s injury absence has apparently impacted the Mumbai Indians’ campaign as they are currently languishing at the ninth spot with just 7 losses in 9 outings, with only 5 matches left in the league stage to keep their playoff hopes alive.

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Wankhede Crowd Thrilled over Rohit’s Return

After weeks of uncertainty over Rohit Sharma’s fitness, the star batter’s return brought a wave of excitement at Wankhede Stadium. Confirming at the toss, MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced that Rohit was back following a three-week injury layoff.

“Cobin Bosch comes in for Trent Boult, and also our very own Rohit Sharma is back,” Suryakumar said.

As soon as the MI captain confirmed the veteran batter’s return to action, the entire crowd at the Wankhede Stadium erupted in loud cheers, celebrating the comeback of Rohit Sharma after weeks on the sidelines.

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However, Rohit Sharma was included as an Impact Substitute, as he will be used primarily as a batter and didn’t take the field due to his recent recovery from a hamstring injury, which put him on the sidelines for over three weeks and forced him to miss crucial games that could have impacted the Mumbai Indians’ campaign.

‘Best News for MI Fans’

Rohit Sharma’s return to the action after three weeks of injury layoff was nothing short of a massive boost for the Mumbai Indians, with fans hailing it as the “best news” amid their team’s struggling campaign.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts erupted in excitement, with one calling it the ‘best news for MI fans,’ another describing the atmosphere as ‘absolute madness,’ and one wondering if it signals a turnaround for MI after a poor run of form since the start of the season.

Many hailed the electrifying Wankhede roar, saying the “Hitman is back” and the stadium energy had doubled.

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Rohit featured in four matches in the ongoing IPL 2026 and aggregated 137 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 165.06 in four matches.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants posted a solid total of 228/5 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran’s 63-run knock and valuable contributions from Mitchell Marsh (44), Himmat Singh (41), and Aiden Markram (31) powered the visitors to a commanding total and set a 229-run target for the Mumbai Indians to chase.

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