Nicholas Pooran smashed a 16-ball fifty for LSG against MI at Wankhede Stadium, the franchise's second-fastest. His 21-ball 63 with eight sixes fell just short of his own 15-ball fifty record from 2023.

Pooran's Near-Record Blitz

Former West Indies middle-order batter Nicholas Pooran smashed the second-fastest for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, falling two deliveries short of breaking his own franchise record on Monday. Pooran achieved this feat during his side's IPL match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, smashing a 21-ball 63, with four and eight sixes, including three against all-rounder Will Jacks. Pooran's half-century came in just 16 balls, with the fastest fifty for LSG in his hands, coming in 15 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2023 edition.

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Eight sixes by Pooran is the joint-second most by an LSG batter in an innings, behind 10 sixes by Quinton de Kock vs KKR in 2022. Pooran reached his half-century in less than 20 balls for the fifth time in IPL history, with Abhishek Sharma (six) having more such half-centuries for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Having made just 82 runs in his previous eight innings, Pooran now has scored 145 runs in nine innings at an average of 16.11 and a strike rate of 118.85. This is his first T20 half-century in 2026, scoring 257 runs in 16 innings at an average of 16.06 and a strike rate of 120.65.

Match Recap

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to bowl first. After Josh Inglis (13) fell cheaply, knocks from Mitchell Marsh (44 in 25 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Pooran (63 in 21 balls, with a four and eight sixes) kept LSG in the game as they stitched a quickfire stand of 94 runs. However, Corbin Bosh (2/20) contributed to LSG being reduced to 160/5. Aiden Markram (31* in 25 balls, with a four and six) and Himmat Singh (40* in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) stitched a brutal 68-run stand, taking MI to 228/5 in 20 overs.

New Team Records for LSG

This is LSG's fourth-highest IPL score, with 257/5 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2023 being the highest. 16 sixes by LSG today is the joint second most by them in an innings.

During the match, LSG reached the 100-run mark in 6.5 overs, the fastest team 100 for LSG, surpassing the 7.3 over effort vs SRH in Hyderabad in 2025. 141/3 is LSG's highest total after the first 10 overs. The previous highest at this point was 129/2 vs SRH in 2025. (ANI)