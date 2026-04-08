Daniil Medvedev suffered a humiliating 0-6, 0-6 'double bagel' defeat to Matteo Berrettini at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The loss triggered a complete meltdown, with Medvedev smashing his racquet multiple times in a moment of frustration that went viral and sparked widespread debate among tennis fans.

The World No.10 and the Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev had a complete meltdown in his first-round defeat to Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday, April 8.

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Medvedev suffered a double bagel defeat - 0-6, 0-6, at the hands of Berrettini, making the headlines across the tennis world. The Russian tennis star was completely dominated by his Italian counterpart as he struggled to find rhythm and failed to win a single game throughout the 49-minute match, ending in a humiliating rout.

Daniil Medvedev, who has 56% win rate on clay courts, didn’t have any response to Matteo Berrettini’s juggernaut and aggressive serve-and-volley game, leaving him completely outplayed from start to finish.

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Medvedev’s Racquet Smash Goes Viral

As Daniil Medvedev was completely dominated by Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Russian tennis star’s frustration and anger boiled over, as he smashed his racquet multiple times on the surface, leaving the spectators at the Court Rainier III completely stunned.

The incident took place in the second set when the Russian tennis star’s frustration peaked, as he smashed his racquet seven times with the force and intensity that rattled the court. The equipment was smashed in such a way that it was completely broken on the court, a vivid display of Medvedev’s meltdown that left spectators stunned.

A section crowd at the Court Rainier III hilariously encouraged Daniil Medvedev to keep going and even cheered each of his racket slams, adding an ironic twist to an already surreal scene. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

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This was not the first time Medvedev caught the attention of the fans and spectators for his tantrums and behaviour on the court. At the Australian Open this year, the Russian tennis player smashed his racquet on the net camera five times, destroying it, which resulted in a code violation and a delay.

At the Rotterdam Open in February this year, Daniil Medvedev also drew attention for an on-court tantrum, angrily complaining about the balls during his match.

‘Medvedev on Clay Doing Medvedev Things Again’

Daniil Medvedev’s racquet smashing out of frustration over his inability to find rhythm and challenge sparked massive reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with tennis fans and enthusiasts mocking, debating, and dissecting his meltdown in real time.

Taking to their X handles, tennis fans and enthusiasts called Medvedev’s double bagel defeat shocking, while slamming the Russian player’s racquet smash as childish, over-the-top, and a prime example of poor sportsmanship.

Others demanded that repeated on-court tantrums like Medvedev’s should result in stricter sanctions from the ATP, with some suggesting fines, temporary suspensions, or even bans to prevent similar behavior in the future.

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Daniil Medvedev has often made headlines for his on-court behaviour and tantrums rather than his tennis, as the Russian star’s emotional outbursts continue to overshadow his performance, sparking debates about discipline, professionalism, and sportsmanship in the modern game.

In the ongoing tennis season, Daniil Medvedev has won two titles at the Brisbane Open and Dubai Tennis Championships (walkover), but his Monte-Carlo meltdown highlights ongoing issues with temperament and consistency on clay.

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