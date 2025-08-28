Daniil Medvedev, World No.13, was fined $42,500 by the USTA for unsportsmanlike conduct and racquet abuse in his US Open 2025 first-round loss, capping a tough year with early Grand Slam exits and a slide in ATP rankings.

The Russian tennis star and World No.13, Daniil Medvedev, has been slapped with a heavy fine by the US Tennis Association (USTA) for his on-court behaviour during his first-round defeat against Benjamin Bonzi of France at the US Open 2025 on Monday, August 25. Medvedev made an early exit from the New York Major with a five-set defeat - 3-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open Champion, might have lost the match, but what caught the attention of the spectators at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and tennis fans around the world was his on-court behaviour. His outburst was on display throughout the first round of the men’s singles, where he had a fiery exchange of words with the chair umpire over the photographer’s interruption of the match, halting the match for six minutes.

Following the defeat, Medvedev did not show any mercy to the racquet as he smashed it repeatedly against the court in frustration. The racquet became damaged, with strings loosening and the frame showing signs of stress.

The opening round of the men’s singles between Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi was quite chaotic, rather than competitive, marked by more emotional outbursts, interruptions, and Medvedev’s visible frustration after the defeat.

Medvedev fined $42,500 by USTA

Daniil Medvedev’s on-court behaviour led to the US Tennis Association handing him a heavy penalty of $42,500. After the first round defeat, Medvedev earned $110,000 as prize money from this year’s singles’ match at the US Open. This means Medvedev effectively took home $67,500 after the fine was deducted from his first-round prize money.

The Russian tennis star was fined for separate offences in his first-round defeat at the New York Grand Slam. Medvedev was penalised $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and additionally $12,500 for racquet abuse, bringing the total fine to $42,500.

This was not the first time Daniil Medvedev was penalised for his on-court behaviour. At the Australian Open this year, the Russian tennis star was fined $76,000 for his unsportsmanlike misconduct in the first two rounds of the tournament, including smashing a racquet and destroying a net camera.

Daniil Medvedev often comes under scrutiny not just for his fiery outbursts and aggressive behaviour but also emotional reactions to his losses, confrontations with officials, and dramatic displays that either captivate the crowd or frustrate fans and fellow players alike.

Year to forget for Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has had a disappointing season as he struggled with consistency, suffered early exits from all four Grand Slams, second round in the Australian Open, and first round exits from each at the French Open, Wimbledon Championships, and now, the US Open.

Medvedev began the ATP season with a rank no.4 and has dropped to No.13 before the US Open first round clash against Benjamin Bonzi. The Russian will be out of the top 20 in the ATP Rankings after an early exit from the US Open, ending what has been a frustrating year for the 29-year-old.

In the ongoing season, Medvedev has not won a single title in 18 tournaments he has played so far, and has a win-loss ratio of 26-18, highlighting a stark contrast to his previous dominant seasons.