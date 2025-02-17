Jannik Sinner doping case: Daniil Medvedev calls for equal rules after WADA handed 3-month ban to Italian star

Daniil Medvedev became the latest to weigh in his thoughts on World Anti-Doping Agency and Jannik Sinner reaching an agreement over the Italian's suspension due to anti-doping violations. 

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Russian tennis player and the World No,8 Daniel Medvedev became the latest to share his thoughts on Jannik Sinner suspension from professional tennis after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) handed the three-month ban to the Italian star for anti-doping violations. 

The World No.1 Sinner was previously cleared of all the wrongdoings despite he was tested positive twice for banned substances, with the Italian stating that he was unaware of what went in his body. However, WADA appealed against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports. It was reported that WADA sought up to two years ban for Jannik Sinner from ATP tour, but they had an off-court settlement with him after accepting that the Italian player had unknowingly taken the banned substance. 

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency’s decision and Jannik Sinner reaching a mutual agreement over suspension has sparked debate on rules regarding inconsistency and fairness in anti-doping regulations.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Speaking at the press conference after his defeat in the Marseille Open final against Hamad Medjedovic, Daniil Medvedev expressed his hope that Jannik Sinner’s ability to negotiate with WADA in order to get his ban reduced to just three months rather than facing lengthy suspension from playing tennis would set a precedent in similar cases in the future. 

"I hope that from now on everyone can talk to WADA, and if they say: 'we found this, it's been two years,' you respond: 'no, I want one month.' I hope it will set a precedent; otherwise, it would be strange.” Medvedev said.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Medvedev further stated that all tennis players deserve an opportunity to represent themselves rather than affording a lawyer, just like how Sinner was able to negotiate a reduced suspension with WADA. He also said that such privileges are not accessible to all tennis players. 

“I hope that everyone will have the right to represent themselves. Some individuals may not have the means to afford a lawyer, while others, like Sinner, might.”. The Russian tennis star said at the press conference. 

“If he (Sinner) understands the contract or the rules, he might have equal opportunities. It is crucial that this is not just limited to him, as it sends a bad signal for the sport if such privileges are not evenly accessible," he added.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jannik Sinner was tested positive for Clostebol in March 2024. Clostebol is a performance-enchancing substance that was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Although Sinner stated that he was unaware of the substance entering his system. After WADA accepted that the World No.1 tennis player had inadvertently consumed the banned substance, he was handed only a three-month suspension through an off-court settlement, which has sparked debate and criticism from all quarters.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

During the US Open 2024, Jannik Sinner was in the spotlight due to his doping controversy and escape from the ban. Though his doping controversy was a major talking point last year, the Italian tennis star was completely unfazed by it as he went on to clinch his second Grand Slam by defeating Daniil Medevdev in the US Open. At the Australian Open 2025, Sinner successfully defended his triumph by defeating Alexander Zverev in the final at the Rod Laver Arena.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jannik Sinner will serve his ban from February 9 to May 4. During this period, the Italian tennis star will miss the major tournaments, including Doha Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, Indian Wells Open, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open, and Madrid Open. He will return to action for the Italian Open, which will begin on May 7. Also, Jannik Sinner will not miss any Grand Slam tournaments while serving a 3-month suspension.

