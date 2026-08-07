Gujarat government officer and para-athlete Ram Singh Padhiyar is preparing for the 2028 Paralympic Games. The long and high jump specialist has won 23+ medals and lauded the state's support through initiatives like the Shaktidoot Scheme.

Gujarat government officer Ram Singh Padhiyar is preparing for the 2026 Asian Para Games and the 2028 Paralympic Games while representing India in international para-athletics. Padhiyar, 33, serves at the Gujarat Secretariat in Gandhinagar and trains at the SAG Sports Complex in Nadiad. Competing in the long jump and high jump events, he has won more than 23 medals at international and national competitions, including a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Para Games and a silver medal at the 2024 World Para Athletics event.

State Support for Athletes

Speaking about the support available to athletes in the state, Padhiyar stated that the Gujarat government has strengthened sports development through initiatives such as the Shaktidoot Scheme, under which several athletes are receiving training and assistance. He also referred to Gujarat's selection as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, saying such developments are expected to further strengthen the country's sporting ecosystem and create greater opportunities for athletes.

Officials said sustained investment in sports infrastructure, athlete development programmes and para-sports has enabled athletes from the state to compete at national and international platforms. District Sports Development Officer, Nadiad, Dr Mansukh Tavethiya said the Gujarat government has introduced multiple initiatives, including the Shaktidoot Academy, COI, DLSS, In-School Sports Programme and Khel Mahakumbh, to identify and nurture sporting talent. According to Tavethiya, these initiatives provide athletes with training, infrastructure and other essential facilities free of cost, helping them pursue professional careers in sports.

Future Aspirations

Looking ahead, Padhiyar said his immediate objective is to win a medal for India at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles while bringing pride to Gujarat. "I am receiving excellent support for my training, and I hope to perform well at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. My only wish is that there are no obstacles in my training so that I can focus entirely on my game," he said. (ANI)