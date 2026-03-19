Arjun Tendulkar was traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026. He bonded with captain Rishabh Pant during practice, where Pant was amused by Arjun’s preference for a heavy bat. The move is expected to give him more consistent chances to showcase his all-around skills.

Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, has bonded with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant during the team’s practice session at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, March 18.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Arjun Tendulkar was traded from the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction in 2025. The Goa cricketer was with the five-time IPL champions for five seasons, from 2021 to 2025, but he received only limited opportunities, featuring in just five matches and picking three wickets during his Mumbai Indians stint.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, the Mumbai Indians decided to trade Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow Super Giants for a fee of INR 30 Lakh, to seek better opportunities after having limited chances to showcase his talent with the five-time IPL champions.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RCB Star Virat Kohli Cautioned About T20 Comeback Challenges After Focusing on ODIs

Pant and Arjun Tendulkar’s Bonding

Arjun Tendulkar joined the LSG squad ahead of the IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The 26-year-old quickly bonded with his new teammates, especially skipper Rishabh Pant, who interacted with him and praised his dedication during post-wedding training sessions with Yuvraj Singh.

In a video posted by LSG on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Rishabh was left surprised by Arjun’s weightage of the bat, and the 26-year-old revealed he prefers a heavy bat around 1220 g, joking that anything lighter ‘feels like it’s not worth picking up’, leaving Pant amused by Tendulkar’s likeness.

What makes it even more impressive is that Arjun joined the training session with his father, Sachin Tendulkar’s former Indian teammate and all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, just a day after his wedding to Saaniya Chandhok. Pant lauded Arjun’s commitment and energy, joking that his enthusiasm reminded him of a “true enthu bhai.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Yuvraj Singh and his family were among the guests who attended Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding, celebrating the occasion alongside the couple and sharing heartfelt moments. Arjun engaged to Saaniya in August last year, before officially tying the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends in March this year.

Will Arjun Tendulkar Get a Consistent Chance in IPL 2026?

After getting limited opportunities at the Mumbai Indians over the last five seasons, Arjun Tendulkar will look to make a mark and secure a consistent spot in Lucknow Super Giants’ playing XI during IPL 2026. Tendulkar is likely to get consistent opportunities in the upcoming IPL seasons due to his trade deal.

The LSG management is expected to allow Arjun Tendulkar to showcase his all-around skills in the IPL 2026. In the previous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, Arjun has shown improved rhythm, scalping eight wickets and scoring 70 runs in five matches, signaling his readiness for bigger opportunities in IPL 2026.

Given his versatility as an all-rounder, Lucknow Super Giants view him as a left-arm pace option who can swing the ball in both ways and contribute handy runs in the lower order. Additionally, Arjun Tendulkar’s ability to open the bowling and occasionally bat at the top in domestic T20 matches makes him a tactically flexible option.

It remains to be seen how LSG will utilize Arjun Tendulkar in IPL 2026, but his versatility and recent form suggest he could become a key asset for the franchise.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Is Ishan Kishan the Right Choice to Lead SRH? Check Out His T20 Captaincy Stats