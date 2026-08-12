PV Sindhu has defended the decision to hire 'monkey whisperers' for the upcoming BWF World Badminton Championships in India, a move that sparked online debate. The two-time Olympic medalist compared the measure to Wimbledon's use of a hawk, calling it a practical solution to a local challenge to prevent disruptions.

The Indian badminton star and two-time Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu, has hit back at the criticism over the hiring of ‘monkey whisperers’ ahead of the BWF World Badminton Championships, starting on August 17.

India will be hosting the prestigious badminton tournament for the first time since 2009, and the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium has taken unconventional measures, hiring personnel who mimic langur calls to keep the monkeys away from the venue during the matches, a move that has sparked widespread amusement and debate online.

The decision was apparently taken after monkey incursions during previous events, such as the India Open earlier this year, where a macaque famously gatecrashed the venue. The organisers of the World Badminton Championships have decided not to leave room for error, employing specialised personnel who use vocal cords and primate psychology to keep the venue secure.

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PV Sindhu Defends Hiring of Monkey Whisperers

The decision to hire three monkey whisperers sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with many questioning the practicality of the approach and ridiculing the unconventional security measure.

However, the 2019 World Champion PV Sindhu stepped forward and defended the initiative while citing Wimbledon’s famous bird-scarer hawk, Rufus. She added that every prominent international tournament deals with localised environmental management issues to ensure smooth operations.

“I genuinely don't understand the outrage. We all love Wimbledon, and they've had Rufus the hawk keeping pigeons away for years. Every major sporting event has its own local challenges.” Sindhu wrote on X.

“This is just one additional measure on top of the countless measures already being taken. Somehow that becomes the talking point. Can’t wait for the world to experience Indian hospitality. I’m 100% sure we’re going to deliver a world-class World Championships," she added.

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The arrangement was made after authorities noted how vulnerable open stadium layouts and surrounding green belts are to wildlife interference, prompting them to take proactive steps to ensure uninterrupted matches for athletes and spectators alike.

Social Media Reacts To India’s Unique Monkey Solution

PV Sindhu’s defence over the Badminton Association of India (BAI)’s hiring of ‘monkey whisperers’ has received mixed reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users supporting the organisers’ efforts to ensure a smooth tournament.

Taking to their X handles, many users backed Sindhu’s argument and praised the organisers for taking proactive measures to avoid disruptions during the prestigious tournament. Many also welcomed the unconventional approach, while others found the idea of ‘monkey whisperers’ amusing.

However, some users questioned the need for such an unusual measure, while others argued that the initiative should be viewed as a practical solution to a local challenge rather than a source of ridicule.

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At the World Badminton Championships, India won a total of 15 medals, including one gold, 4 silver, and 10 bronze, a legacy the team hopes to build upon on home soil.

When India hosted the tournament in 2009, India didn’t win a single medal, despite having a strong home contingent, leaving the current generation eager to rewrite history and claim podium finishes in front of local fans.

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