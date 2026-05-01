In the IPL 2026 clash against KKR, Mumbai Indians' batter Tilak Varma faced heavy scrutiny for his painfully slow innings of 20 runs off 32 balls. This performance stalled MI's momentum, contributing to a modest total of 147/8 and sparking widespread outrage among fans on social media, who dubbed it a 'Test innings' in a T20 match.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma’s approach at the crease has come under heavy scrutiny in the IPL 2026 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 20.

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After being put into bat first by KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, MI managed to post a total of 147/8 in 20 overs, despite a halt in their innings due to rain, thanks to Corbin Bosch’s late cameo knock of 32 off 18 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 177.78, which injected some desperately needed momentum into the back end of the innings. Skipper Hardik Pandya had a modest outing, scoring 26 off 27 balls.

For KKR, Cameron Green (2/23), Saurabh Dubey (2/34), and Kartik Tyagi (2/37) were the pick of the bowlers, sharing six wickets between them to restrict the Mumbai batting lineup. Green and Dubey did the heavy damage early by dismantling MI's top order within the powerplay, while Tyagi bowled effectively in the death overs to circumscribe the visitors to a modest total.

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Tilak Varma Struggles To Get Going

Tilak Varma has come under heavy scrutiny after playing a painfully slow innings that completely drained the momentum out of the Mumbai Indians' batting effort. The southpaw entered the crease after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal at 23/3 and was hoping to build a partnership with Suryakumar Yadav.

However, Suryakumar’s stay at the crease ended soon after he was dismissed at 41/3. Thereafter, Tilak was joined by skipper Hardik Pandya at the crease, and the pair guided the MI to 57/3 in 8 overs before the rain stopped play. After returning to the crease, the struggles only multiplied for the young left-hander as he found himself completely locked down by KKR's disciplined bowling unit.

Varma took 25 balls to hit the first boundary of the match, highlighting his immense struggle to find any sort of rhythm on the night. In his 43-run stand for the fourth wicket with Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma contributed a vexingly low share of runs while consuming a massive chunk of the deliveries.

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Tilak Varma’s stay at the crease was doing more damage than good to the Mumbai Indians’ cause, as he looked completely out of depth on a pitch where other batters managed to find boundaries late in the game. Eventually, the southpaw was dismissed for 20 off 32 balls, including a four, at a strike rate of 62.50.

Because of Tilak’s slow innings, MI’s strike rate went down from a sluggish but manageable pace to a complete standstill, dragging the final team run rate down to a modest 7.35

Netizens Outraged By 'Test Match' Approach

Tilak Varma’s slow batting approach has come under heavy scrutiny, as fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where they expressed their frustration over his baffling lack of intent and intentless approach in a vital T20 encounter.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed Tilak Varma for his painfully slow innings, calling it a ‘proper Test innings’ in a T20 clash. One joked he should be picked for the Indian Test team, another called it a ‘generational knock’ gone wrong, while others criticized his strike rate and questioned his intent in a T20 game.

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In IPL 2026, Tilak Varma has aggregated 356 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 32.36 and a strike rate of 148.95 in 13 matches. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians are already out of the playoff race following inconsistent results throughout the season.

After the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the five-time IPL champions will play their final game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24.

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