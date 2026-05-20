In the IPL 2026 clash between KKR and MI, all-rounder Cameron Green pulled off a stunning backward-running catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma off Saurabh Dubey's bowling. Sprinting an incredible distance, Green’s athletic brilliance has gone viral, with fans hailing it the ‘catch of the season’ and a 25-crore-worthy effort.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Cameron Green displayed a brilliant effort on the field to dismiss Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 20.

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In a crucial match, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bowl first against MI, and the bowlers rattled the visitors’ top-order early in the innings, reducing them to 57/4 in 8 overs before the rain interrupted the match. Saurabh Dubey and Cameron Green were instrumental in providing the perfect start for KKR in this must-win encounter.

Cameron Green removed Ryan Rickelton and Naman Dir, while Saurabh Dubey picked up the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, leaving the Mumbai Indians in trouble, with their top order completely dismantled and struggling to regain momentum after KKR’s early breakthroughs.

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Green’s Backward-Running Catch to Dismiss Rohit Goes Viral

As the KKR bowlers, especially Saurabh Dubey and Cameron Green, dismantled the MI’s batting line-up inside the powerplay, it was Green’s spectacular athleticism in the field that truly broke the internet. The incident took place in the fourth over of MI’s innings when Rohit Sharma attempted to heave a full, slower delivery from Saurabh Dubey over the leg side.

However, the veteran MI batter mistimed it completely as the ball took a thick leading edge, flying high over the mid-wicket region. Cameron Green, who was positioned at the backward point, took an opportunity to sprint back toward the circle, tracking the swirling ball perfectly to complete an absolute masterpiece of a catch.

Even though the ball was flying over mid-wicket, Green read the direction instantly from his angle, covering an incredible amount of ground with giant strides before pouching the ball safely over his shoulder. The KKR teammates, as well as the coaching staff in the dugout, erupted in wild celebrations, completely amazed by the sheer athletic prowess on display.

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Cameron Green’s stunning effort to run from the backward point to mid-wicket just to grab a swirling over-the-shoulder blinder left everyone watching completely spellbound. The KKR fans and spectators at the Eden Gardens Stadium were left absolutely ecstatic, creating a deafening roar that reverberated across the iconic venue.

‘Catch of the 25-Crore Price Tag’: Fans React to Green's On-Field Magic

Cameron Green’s stunning backward-running catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts flooding the platform to praise his unbelievable efforts under immense pressure.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts went viral praising Cameron Green’s brilliance, calling it the ‘catch of the season’ and the ‘catch of 25 crore,’ marveling at his backward sprint, perfect timing, and game-changing athleticism under pressure.

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Cameron Green was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping 25.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, making him the most expensive overseas player in the history of the tournament. The Australian all-rounder has had a moderate outing in the ongoing IPL season, amassing 316 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 150.47 in 13 matches.

With the ball, Green picked up seven wickets at an average of 29.57 and an economy rate of 10.89 in 9 innings.

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