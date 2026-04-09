During an IPL 2026 match, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane hit an unbelievable six against LSG despite his bat slipping out of his hands. The audacious shot went viral on social media, with fans dubbing it a 'Bazball six' and marveling at the clumsy yet effective stroke that helped his team.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane had a show-stealing moment during the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9.

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After being put into bat first by the LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, KKR posted a total of 181/4 in 20 overs. Angrish Raghuvanshi led the batting with an innings of 45 off 33 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 136.36. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane played a knock of 41 off 24 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 170.83.

Apart from Raghuvanshi and Rahane, Rovman Powell too contributed significantly to KKR’s batting with a knock of 39 off 24 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 162.50. For LSG, Digvesh Singh Rathi (1/25), Avesh Khan (1/44), M Siddharth (1/34), and Prince Yadav (1/47) picked a wicket each.

Also Read: PSL 2026: Babar Azam’s Furious Reply to Virat Kohli Comparison Sparks Social Media Backlash (WATCH)

Rahane’s Bat-Slip Six Moment Goes Viral

As Ajinkya Rahane had an impactful stay at the crease, anchoring the top-order while maintaining a strike rate of over 160, the KKR captain’s audacious bat-slip six over the infield stole the spotlight, with the spectators at the Eden Gardens Stadium apparently left in awe of the audacious stroke.

The incident took place in the ninth over of the KKR’s innings when Rahane attempted to steer a fuller delivery through the off‑side, but his bat slipped out of his hand, assuming that the ball would be a dot. However, much to his surprise as well as the LSG players, KKR skipper’s mistimed shot soared over the infield, clearing the fielders for a spectacular six.

Ajinkya Rahane’s bat-slip six moment instantly went viral on social media, as the footage showed the KKR captain’s perfect timing and awareness, leaving fans and commentators marveling at the sheer audacity and precision of the shot.

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Rahane’s 41-run knock alongside an 84-run stand for the second wicket with Angkrish Raghuvanshi after KKR’s early wicket of Finn Allen at 15/1 stabilized the innings, allowing the team to post a competitive total of 181/4 in 20 overs and set up a challenging target for LSG.

‘Bazball Six by Ajinkya Rahane’

Ajinkya Rahane’s audacious shot, which saw the bat slip from his hand, but still the ball traveled over the infield for a six, sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded the KKR skipper for his fearless intent.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed the shot as a “Bazball six,” marveling at the bat and ball seemingly having a mind of their own, and praising Rahane for his fearless and clumsy-but-effective stroke.

Others called it a ‘clumsy shot,’ with some joking that even the bat wanted to clear the boundary, while many applauded Rahane’s instinctive timing and audacity under pressure.

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In the ongoing IPL season, Ajinkya Rahane has scored 124 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 155 in four matches so far.

Also Read: IPL 2026: What Makes RR Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi a Fearless Batter? Explained