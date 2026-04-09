KKR vs LSG in IPL 2026 turned controversial as Finn Allen was dismissed via a catch by Digvesh Rathi. Slow-motion replays suggested Rathi’s foot touched the boundary cushion, but the umpires didn’t call for a review. Fans flooded social media, criticizing poor officiating and calling it a clear six.

Another IPL 2026 controversy has erupted after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Finn Allen’s boundary catch by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi sparked a debate during the clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, April 10.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After being put into bat first by LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, KKR openers Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane were hoping for a steady start to the hosts’ innings, with the former smashing two boundaries in the second over of the match. However, KKR lost an early wicket in Allen for 9 off 8 balls at 15/1, dismissed by Prince Yadav to provide an early breakthrough for the visitors.

Though Finn Allen was dismissed cheaply after he was caught by Digvesh Rathi near the boundary, what caught the attention following his dismissal was the fielder’s tricky footwork, as fans debated whether Rathi had managed to stay in bounds while completing the catch.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Shane Bond praises RR's confident bowling unit's great start

The Dismissal That Sparked Controversy

Finn Allen’s dismissal became the talk of the KKR’s innings, as Digvesh Rathi’s boundary catch showed him teetering near the rope while holding the ball. The incident took place in the second over of the hosts’ batting when Allen mistimed the shot by swinging at a back‑of‑the‑length delivery from Prince Yadav and top‑edged it toward the deep third‑man boundary.

Digvesh Rathi, who was positioned at the deep third-man, took a well-judged catch, providing a much-needed and early breakthrough. Allen walked back in disappointment with another batting failure, and the KKR dugout appeared to be visibly upset over an early wicket in the innings.

Scroll to load tweet…

However, Finn Allen’s catch by Digvesh Rathi triggered a controversy, as the slow-motion replays suggested that the LSG spinner’s foot slightly touched the boundary cushion while he still had control of the ball, which was believed to have been a six rather than a legitimate dismissal.

Scroll to load tweet…

Despite Digvesh Rathi catching the ball near the boundary line, the on-field umpires didn’t opt for the review, nor did the KKR openers, especially Finn Allen, challenge the decision, as the moment quickly became a talking point among fans and commentators for its controversial nature.

The Controversial Dismissal Dominates Social Media

Finn Allen’s dismissal dominated social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), immediately after the replay showed that Digvesh Rathi’s foot slightly touched the boundary cushion, sparking debate and outrage among fans and cricket enthusiasts.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed the decision, highlighting that Rathi’s foot touched the boundary cushion while taking the catch of Allen. Many called it was a a clear six that was wrongly given out, criticized the umpires and third umpire for poor judgment.

Others questioned the consistency and accountability of IPL officiating, with several suggesting that such decisions could set a worrying precedent if not properly reviewed in future matches.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a total of 181/4 in 20 overs. Angrish Raghuvanshi led the batting with an innings of 45 off 33 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 136.36. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane played a knock of 41 off 24 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 170.83.

Apart from Raghuvanshi and Rahane, Rovman Powell too contributed significantly to KKR’s batting with a knock of 39 off 24 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 162.50.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly sets sights on winning trophy