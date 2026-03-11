Gautam Gambhir slammed Kirti Azad for questioning the team taking the T20 World Cup trophy to a temple, calling the remarks 'degrading' to the players. Harbhajan Singh also criticised Azad for politicising the team's achievement after their win.

Gambhir slams 'degrading' comments on T20 WC trophy temple visit

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir criticised member of India's 1983 World Cup winning team and TMC MP Kirti Azad for questioning the Men in Blue's leadership group of himself, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah for taking the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy to a temple following the team's win on Sunday in Amhedabad. Gambhir believes the question isn't even worth answering and said that if someone gives such a statement, then they are literally degrading their own players. "I think it's not even worth answering that question. It's a big moment for the entire country. I think it is important that we celebrate a World Cup win, and that's why I say certain statements; there is no point picking up certain statements because these statements will only dilute your achievement. If you want to dilute the achievements of those 15 players and their efforts which is not fair to the boys. I mean, imagine the boys have gone through so much. The amount of pressure they have gone through after losing a match in South Africa. The kind of pressure the boys were under. And today, if you give such a statement, then you are literally degrading your own players and your own team, which should not be done," Gambhir said in an interview with ANI.

Team India made history by securing a record-breaking third T20 World Cup title and becoming the first-ever team to defend the title and win it as a home nation following a brilliant 96-run win over New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Following the win, Suryakumar, Gambhir and Jay Shah went to a Hanuman temple near the stadium to seek the blessings and took the trophy along.

What Kirti Azad said

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Kirti questioned the move, saying that a sportsperson or sport does not belong to any religion or caste. Kirti Azad had said, "140 crore people were excited when Team India, which includes people from all religions, won. A sportsperson or sports does not belong to any religion or caste but only to the sport. As a sportsperson, I say Team India made India victorious. Team India won, and this is a matter of pride for the people of India."

Harbhajan Singh slams Azad for 'politicising' win

Kirti's remarks also ignited criticism from former Gambhir's colleague and India's spinner, Harbhajan Singh, who criticised him for politicising the Indian team taking the trophy to a temple. Singh said Azad's remarks were surprising, adding that as a former cricketer, he should not make such statements and may be prioritising politics over sportsmanship. "It's absurd that someone is politicising the players taking the trophy to a temple. Kirti himself is a former cricketer, so I didn't expect him to say such a thing. Perhaps he's prioritising politics more and has forgotten he's a sportsman," Harbhajan Singh said. (ANI)