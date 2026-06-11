Rahul Dravid and Venkatesh Prasad launched the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2026. Dravid highlighted the tournament's role as a launchpad for young cricketers, noting that IPL scouts follow it, citing Yash Raj Punja's selection as an example.

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid, along with Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Venkatesh Prasad, unveiled the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2026 in Bengaluru on Thursday. The tournament will run from June 20 to July 12, 2026, across Mysuru, Hubballi, and Bengaluru, with six franchises battling across 34 matches.

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Dravid on tournament's importance for young talent

Following the unveiling ceremony, speaking on the sidelines of the event, Dravid said the Maharaja Trophy is a great platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent. He noted that Indian Premier League (IPL) scouts closely follow the tournament, making it an important opportunity for players to break through. Dravid also felt that strong performances can open doors to higher levels, citing Yash Raj Punja's IPL selection despite not playing for Karnataka, and expressed hope that more such success stories will emerge.

"It is great to be here for the unveiling of the Maharaja Trophy. This is a fantastic opportunity for young players to showcase their talent. I know this is a tournament that IPL scouts keep an eye on. If players perform well, they could get an opportunity, just like Yash Raj Punja did; he played in the IPL last year, even though he hadn't played for Karnataka. Hopefully, more such players will emerge."

The Yash Raj Punja success story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquired Punja for Rs 30 Lakh at the IPL 2026 Auction. The 19-year-old tall leg-spinner Punja could make history this season if he features in a match, as he would become the first UAE player to be included in an IPL playing XI. (ANI)